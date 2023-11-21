November 21, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Many fruits were recalled from Hamad Medical Corporation farms nationwide due to their deadly contamination

Many fruits were recalled from Hamad Medical Corporation farms nationwide due to their deadly contamination

Cheryl Riley November 21, 2023 1 min read

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious and sometimes fatal infections from some items on HMC farms.

Get the latest Hawaii morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up News 2 You

Several HMC farm fruits have been shown to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, including:

  • Whole peaches
  • plum
  • Nectarines

The fruits are sold across the country under multiple brand names, including HMC Farms and Signature Farms.

It was said that the affected batches will be sold between May 1 to November 15, 2022 and between May 1 to November 15, 2023.

According to officials, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea.

While 11 cases have been reported nationwide, no illnesses in Hawaii have been linked to the recalled fruit.

However, concerned consumers are encouraged to contact a physician immediately.

No other products have been recalled from HMC Farms.

Download the free KHON2 app for internal control Department or Android To stay up to date with the latest news

For more information, consumers can contact HMC Farms by calling 1-844-483-3867 from 3am to 3pm GMT.

See also  Musk is seeking to move the trial out of San Francisco, claiming he could not get a fair trial Tesla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

The Fed may finish raising interest rates. This can trigger your 401(k).

November 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Citigroup employees prepare for layoffs and management overhaul – sources

November 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Japanese stocks reach three-decade highs, yuan pushes dollar lower

November 20, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Nick Hogan works out a bikini contest at Hulk Restaurant before his DUI arrest

November 21, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Earth has just received a laser beamed message from a distance of 16 million kilometers

November 21, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

USMNT coach Berhalter calls Dest’s red card a ‘stupid mistake’

November 21, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

The speed of charging the Galaxy A55 battery will not surprise anyone

November 21, 2023 Len Houle