Many fruits were recalled from Hamad Medical Corporation farms nationwide due to their deadly contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems can contract serious and sometimes fatal infections from some items on HMC farms.

Several HMC farm fruits have been shown to be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, including:

Whole peaches

plum

Nectarines

The fruits are sold across the country under multiple brand names, including HMC Farms and Signature Farms.

It was said that the affected batches will be sold between May 1 to November 15, 2022 and between May 1 to November 15, 2023.

According to officials, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriage and stillbirth among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea.

While 11 cases have been reported nationwide, no illnesses in Hawaii have been linked to the recalled fruit.

However, concerned consumers are encouraged to contact a physician immediately.

No other products have been recalled from HMC Farms.

For more information, consumers can contact HMC Farms by calling 1-844-483-3867 from 3am to 3pm GMT.