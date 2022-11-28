Former White House “disinformation tsar” Nina Yankovic is registering as a foreign agent

The former White House “disinformation czar” recently registered as a foreign agent for a nonprofit organization based in United kingdom.

Registration documents seen by Fox News Digital show that Nina Yankovic now works at the Center for Information Resilience.

According to its website, CIR is “an independent, non-profit social enterprise dedicated to countering misinformation, exposing human rights abuses, and combating behavior that is harmful to women and minorities online.”

Founded by British citizen Adam Rutland and dual British-American citizen Ross Burley, the organization says it conducts research, digital investigations, strategic communications, capacity building of local partners and collaborations with the media to “amplify the impact” of its work.

According to registration documents, CIR is funded “in part by grants from the UK Government, including the Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office.”

Among Jankowicz’s responsibilities, the documents say, are overseeing research, implementing business strategy, overseeing the creation of CIR research, communicating with the media, and briefing individuals and officials on the organization’s research.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jankowicz for comment and additional details regarding her new role.

Earlier this year, Yankovic was appointed to head the Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation management board, a position that did not last long.

Critics have questioned Jankowicz’s ability to be impartial, pointing to her past positions on social media posts, including questioning the legality of New York Post reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Several news organizations have since confirmed those reports. .

The Department of Homeland Security eventually developed the disinformation board pause And Yankovic resigned.