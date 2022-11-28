November 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

CIA analyst decries free speech

Former White House “disinformation tsar” Nina Yankovic is registering as a foreign agent

Frank Tomlinson November 28, 2022 2 min read

The former White House “disinformation czar” recently registered as a foreign agent for a nonprofit organization based in United kingdom.

Registration documents seen by Fox News Digital show that Nina Yankovic now works at the Center for Information Resilience.

Nina Yankovic has resigned as executive director of the Disinformation Management Board, which has since been temporarily suspended.
(@wiczipedia Twitter account)

According to its website, CIR is “an independent, non-profit social enterprise dedicated to countering misinformation, exposing human rights abuses, and combating behavior that is harmful to women and minorities online.”

Founded by British citizen Adam Rutland and dual British-American citizen Ross Burley, the organization says it conducts research, digital investigations, strategic communications, capacity building of local partners and collaborations with the media to “amplify the impact” of its work.

Caesar ‘disinformation’ will encourage access to abortion under the Democrats’ new law

According to registration documents, CIR is funded “in part by grants from the UK Government, including the Foreign Commonwealth, and Development Office.”

Among Jankowicz’s responsibilities, the documents say, are overseeing research, implementing business strategy, overseeing the creation of CIR research, communicating with the media, and briefing individuals and officials on the organization’s research.

MSNBC's Chris Hayes interview with Ex "Disinformation Governance Council" Executive Director Nina Jankovic.

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes interviews former “Disinformation Board” executive director Nina Yankovic.
(MSNBC)

Fox News Digital has reached out to Jankowicz for comment and additional details regarding her new role.

Earlier this year, Yankovic was appointed to head the Department of Homeland Security’s disinformation management board, a position that did not last long.

Critics have questioned Jankowicz’s ability to be impartial, pointing to her past positions on social media posts, including questioning the legality of New York Post reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. Several news organizations have since confirmed those reports. .

See also  Kherson was occupied among cities around the world in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

The Department of Homeland Security eventually developed the disinformation board pause And Yankovic resigned.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News digital correspondent covering crime, Political issues, and much more.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Canada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focused on ‘disruptive’ China

November 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei dies “suddenly”, according to the state

November 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Biden gives Chevron permission to resell Venezuelan oil

November 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski lead the Knicks together

November 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Science books wrong? 525-million-year-old fossil defies common explanation for brain evolution

November 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

9 best Cyber ​​Monday TV deals – QLED for $299 now

November 28, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

Former White House “disinformation tsar” Nina Yankovic is registering as a foreign agent

November 28, 2022 Frank Tomlinson