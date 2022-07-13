July 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

French authorities confirm Charcuterie’s link to colon cancer France

Frank Tomlinson July 13, 2022 2 min read

French health authorities said they have confirmed a link between nitrates added to processed meat and colon cancer, dealing a blow to the country’s sausage and sausage industry.

The National Food Safety Authority, Ansys, said its study of published data on the topic supports similar conclusions in 2015 from the world health Organization (WHO).

Ansys “recommends decreasing consumption of the nitrate and nitrite group by limiting exposure through food consumption,” she said in a statement.

Nitrates are added to a range of food products to improve their shelf life and flavor, and to help give pork-based products their pink color.

France is one of the world’s largest producers of cold cuts, known as charcuterie, which are often eaten as snacks or with early evening drinks.

The government immediately announced that it will launch an action plan to reduce the use of additives later this year.

“It is a matter of limiting its use to strictly necessary,” said a joint statement from the ministers of health and agriculture. “The reduction must be done in a balanced manner that ensures the food security of the consumer.”

2015 WHO warning It made headlines around the world after the United Nations’ International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that processed meat should be classified as a Group 1 carcinogen.

Subscribe to the first edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am GMT

The warning applied to all processed meats, from bacon which is eaten in large quantities in the US and Britain, to Italian salami, Spanish chorizo, German sausage and French charcuterie.

In her statement, Ansys said reducing nitrates would increase the risk of developing serious diseases such as food poisoning, listeria or salmonella. She added that these risks can be managed through shorter lead times before consumption and modification of manufacturing processes.

“In the face of scientific facts, the political class must take action,” said campaign group Foodwatch, League Against. cancer Health monitoring app Yucca said in a joint statement.

See also  Countries ban food exports amid rising prices and inflation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

French authorities confirm Charcuterie’s link to colon cancer France

July 12, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Latest war news between Russia and Ukraine: live updates

July 12, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

America: Iran supplies Russia with hundreds of drones | Russia

July 12, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

6 min read

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope images after revealing the first color image of the White House

July 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

New Orleans Pelicans pick E.J. Liddell has ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in right knee, indefinitely

July 13, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

YouTube starts rolling out picture-in-picture on iPhone and iPad

July 13, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

French authorities confirm Charcuterie’s link to colon cancer France

July 13, 2022 Frank Tomlinson