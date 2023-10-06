FTX founder Gary Wang says Sam Bankman-Fried directed the misuse of funds

Gary Wang, a former top executive at failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, testified that Sam Bankman-Fried, the company’s founder, was the ultimate decision-maker at the company and directed a closely-connected hedge fund to misuse billions of dollars in funds from FTX clients.

Over more than six hours of testimony in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday and Friday, Mr. Wang said that Mr. Bankman-Fried was fully aware that its sister cryptocurrency trading firm, Alameda Research, had embezzled $8 billion in client funds from FTX. He said Mr. Bankman-Fried lied in his public statements in November about the safety of FTX clients’ assets.

Mr. Wang told the jury of nine women and three men that Mr. Bankman-Fried is the decider in major cases at FTX. “In the end, it was Sam’s decision,” he said.

Mr. Wang, 30, who was also a founder of FTX and programmed its codebase, is a crucial witness in Mr. Bankman-Fried’s trial in a high-profile criminal fraud case. Mr. Wang is one of three close advisers to Mr. Bankman-Fried who have pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate against the businessman, who has been accused of masterminding a conspiracy to use up to $10 billion of FTX client funds for all kinds of personal ventures.