GDP: The US economy is shrinking again, fueling recession fears

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of economic activity, fell 0.9% year-on-year from April through June. This downturn represents a major symbolic limit to the more popular – albeit unofficial – definition of a recession as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth.

The highly anticipated data release has gained in importance as investors, policy makers and ordinary Americans seek some clarity in the current turbulent economic environment.

The negative drop seen Thursday in the first reading of Q2 GDP activity – data that will be revised two more times – was mostly driven by lower inventory levels. Companies in recent quarters have tried to replenish stocks pulled during the pandemic — and in an effort to cope with supply chain disruptions, they have found themselves overwhelmed as consumers back off some purchases. Thus, investments in inventory during the second quarter were lower than in the first quarter.

“The general bottom line is that the economy is slowing down, and that’s what’s going on [Federal Reserve] “We’re not in a recession,” said Ryan Sweet, who leads real-time economics at Moody’s Analytics.

