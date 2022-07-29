Eurozone growth accelerates

Growth in the eurozone economy accelerated in the second quarter, but the region’s prospects are hurting as Russia continues to cut gas supplies.

The 19-member bloc posted a GDP rate of 0.7% in the second quarter, according to Eurostat, the European statistics office, beating expectations of 0.2% growth. It comes after the 0.5% GDP rate in the first quarter.

The numbers contrast sharply with Negative annual readings outside the United States Both are first And the Second QuarterThe eurozone continues to benefit from reopening its economy after the pandemic.

However, a growing number of economists expect the eurozone to slip into recession next year, with Nomura, for example, forecasting a 1.2% annual contraction and Berenberg citing a 1% slowdown.

Even the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has acknowledged that recession could be on paper – and as early as this year if Russia completely cuts off gas supplies to the region.

Officials in Europe are becoming increasingly concerned about possible cuts to gas supplies, with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia is “blackmailing” the region. Russia has repeatedly denied that it is using fossil fuel supplies as a weapon.

However, Gazprom, Russia’s state-owned energy giant, reduced gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of its full capacity this week. In general, 12 countries of the European Union are already experiencing partial interruptions in gas supplies from Russia, and a few others have been completely closed.