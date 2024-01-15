Germany is approaching a recession at the end of 2023, but faces a long-term recession

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for the weekly meeting of the Federal Cabinet on October 11, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

Europe's largest economy contracted by 0.3% year-on-year in 2023, as higher inflation and fixed interest rates weighed on growth, Germany's Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

This estimate is in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters. The decline in economic output narrowed to 0.1% when adjusted for evaluation purposes.

“Germany’s overall economic development stalled in 2023 in an environment still plagued by crises,” Ruth Brand, head of the Federal Statistical Office, said, according to a Google translation.

“Despite the recent declines, prices remained high at all levels of the economy. Added to this are unfavorable financing conditions due to high interest rates and low demand from home and abroad,” Brand added.

Germany's inflation rate rose by 3.8% year-on-year in December on a coordinated basis, the statistics office reported. He said on January 4. The European Central Bank in December chose to keep interest rates unchanged for the second time in a row, shifting its inflation forecast from “expected to remain very high for a very long time” to expectations that it will “gradually decline over the next year.”

Germany's manufacturing sector, excluding construction, fell by a sharp 2%, led by lower output in the energy supply sector. Weak domestic demand last year and “weak global economic dynamics” also stifled foreign trade, despite falling prices. Imports fell by 1.8%, a sharper decline than exports and resulting in a positive trade balance.