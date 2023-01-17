Germany’s defense minister resigns amid criticism over his handling of the Ukraine war

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht announced her resignation on Monday after a series of public missteps, writing in a letter to Chancellor Olaf Scholz that “months of media focus on my person” had prevented her from effectively leading the army.

Lambrecht, 57, has been defense minister since December 2021 when Schultz became chancellor. She previously held the positions of Minister of Justice and Minister of Family and Women.

“the value Soldiers work And she wrote in her resignation letter to Schultz, who accepted it.

Her resignation comes as Germany faces increasing pressure from allies to bolster its military Support UkraineThe Polish prime minister called on the German government to present Leopard 2 battle tanks and other weapons to Kyiv on Monday.

Germany has provided howitzers, self-propelled Gephard anti-aircraft guns and other forms of military support to Ukraine over the past 11 months, and recently announced that it would send 40 Marder armored personnel carriers and a battery of Patriot air defense missiles.

The resignation also comes ahead of a meeting of Ukraine’s Defense Contact Group later this week at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is set to host a meeting of allies.

Lamprecht’s replacement has not been announced. Schultz promised gender equality in his cabinet, which meant he was likely to appoint a woman to fill Lambrecht’s role.

Meanwhile, Scholz has defended his government’s making of “calm, considered and cautious” decisions when it comes to military support to Ukraine.

“It always remains that we act in close consultation and carefully evaluate each step,” Schultz said on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.