May 10, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Get ready for the April CPI reading

Cheryl Riley May 10, 2023 3 min read

People walk along Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 3, 2023 in New York City.

Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

This report is from today’s CNBC Daily Open, the new newsletter for international markets. The CNBC Daily Open updates investors everything they need to know quickly, no matter where they are. Like what do you see? You can subscribe here.

Markets were quiet on Tuesday as investors braced for key inflation reports due later in the day and Thursday.

  • US stocks closed lower on Tuesday as investors await the Consumer Price Index later in the day. European markets also closed in the red. The Stoxx 600 lost 0.3% on the back of a 1.2% decline in technology stocks.
  • US President Joe Biden met with top lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the country’s debt ceiling — but House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he didn’t see “any new movement” on the deal. McCarthy added that Biden will meet with other party leaders on Friday.
  • Shares of Airbnb sank 11.2% in extended trade after the company warned it would face a difficult second quarter, suggesting consumers are pulling back from travel. However, Airbnb reported net income of $117 million for the first quarter, compared to a loss of $19 million in the previous year.
  • First time home buyers in the UK will be able to borrow up to 100% of the property value without a deposit, in the new Skipton Building Society mortgage scheme. It is said to be the first time since 2008 that a 100% mortgage has been brought to market.
  • forefront Economists expect the US Consumer Price Index to show that prices are still on the rise, largely due to an expected recovery in used car prices. Stubbornly high inflation would pressure the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged.
See also  The central bank is trying to slow the weakening of the yuan against the US dollar

Markets were quiet on Tuesday as investors braced for key inflation reports due later in the day and Thursday.

Investors’ hesitation reflected lower trading volume on Tuesday. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the S&P index, traded 44 million shares, below its 30-day average of 76.1 million. Major stock indices mostly fell, but only partially. The S&P 500 fell 0.46%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly flat and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.6%.

For regional banks that have had a week of volatile rate swings, this was a welcome respite. The SBDR S&P regional banking ETF lost 0.4%, but Pacoist, the beleaguered Los Angeles-based lender, managed to gain 2.35%.

Most of the big swings occurred in extended trading as a large number of companies reported earnings after the bell. Airbnb fell 11.2% and Twilio sank 14.7% after both companies issued weaker-than-expected forecasts for the second quarter. One bright spot: Shares of electric car maker Rivian rose 6.4% after the company’s net loss shrank more than analysts expected.

Investors are hopeful that the CPI reading for April will show a decline in prices. But there are signs that inflation will not subside as quickly as many would like. Economists believe that the consumer price index for April will remain unchanged from what it was in March. The April jobs report showed that the labor market remains strong, which could contribute to price pressures. In fact, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said he doesn’t expect inflation to drop to 2% until the next two years. It could be a bumpy road ahead, both for the economy and for the markets.

See also  Impossible Foods has laid off 6% of its staff in the second layoff this year

Participate here To have this report sent straight to your inbox each morning before the markets open.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Nikola halts production and cuts costs after quarterly loss

May 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Goldman Sachs will pay $215 million to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

May 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

AI Trading Leaves Investors Vulnerable to Painful Losses: Evercore

May 9, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

4 min read

Paramount Global announces a 25% reduction in its headcount. MTV News will be closed. : NPR

May 10, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Researchers reveal the secret behind the Greenland avalanche

May 10, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Westminster Dog Show Live: Winners, Photos and Analysis

May 10, 2023 Joy Love
5 min read

Nintendo’s new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom trailer is pretty sad

May 10, 2023 Len Houle