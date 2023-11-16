Giants’ Logan Webb finished second in the award – NBC Sports Bay Area and California

Giants shortstop Logan Webb finished second in 2023 NL Cy Young voting, MLB announced Wednesday afternoon.

Webb became the first Giants player to finish in the top three since right-handed pitcher Tim Lincecum won the award in 2009.

San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell won the award for the second time in his career — one in the AL and now in the NL — as he received 28 first-place votes.

Webb received one first-place vote and 17 second-place votes.

“He’s going to win the Cy Young,” Webb said of Snell after he pitched the second complete game of his career with the Giants in September. “He’s the best pitcher in baseball.”

While Webb failed to capture his first Cy Young Award, NBC Sports Bay Area’s Angelina Martin listed three reasons why Webb should make a strong case for himself after his 2023 showing, and despite his second-place finish, explained why Webb is just the final A reason to celebrate.

Webb posted a 3.25 ERA across 33 starts, which ranked fourth among all eligible pitchers in the NL. He also finished with a league-high 15 starts.

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Zac Gallen finished third.

New York Yankees outfielder Gerrit Cole won the AL Cy Young Award, earning the nod by unanimous decision.

