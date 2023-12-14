December 14, 2023

GM’s Cruz fires nine key leaders amid safety investigations

Cheryl Riley December 14, 2023 3 min read

General Motors’ self-driving Cruze is seen outside the company’s headquarters in San Francisco.

Heather Somerville | Reuters

General Motors’ self-driving vehicle unit has fired nine “key leaders” amid ongoing safety investigations sparked by an October accident in San Francisco, according to an internal letter obtained by CNBC.

The departures include leaders from Cruise’s legal, government affairs, business operations, safety and systems teams, according to the company-wide letter, which GM and Cruise spokespeople confirmed to be authentic.

