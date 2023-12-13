Tesla recalls Autopilot software in 2 million cars

Tesla on Tuesday recalled more than two million cars and agreed to fix its software to make sure drivers pay attention to the road when using its Autopilot system.

The recall of Tesla, the world’s dominant electric car company, was the fourth in less than two years and the most important to date. It covers almost all the cars the company sells in the United States, including the most popular Model Y SUV.

The recall follows an investigation into Autopilot launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in August 2021 after a series of crashes involving the technology. Autopilot is designed to steer, brake, and accelerate vehicles on their own on highways. In the latest recall, Tesla made clear that it disagreed with the agency’s assessment of the system. The regulatory body said its investigations would continue.

“It is important that NHTSA keep this investigation open to see if the changes actually reduce risks,” said Matthew Wansley, a professor at Cardozo Law School in New York who specializes in emerging automotive technologies.