Samsung and ASML intend to build an advanced chip factory in South Korea

ASML is the world’s only manufacturer of the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines required to manufacture the most advanced chips such as those found in Apple’s latest iPhones which are manufactured by Taiwan’s TSMC.

“Technological innovation led by ASML has become a powerful driving force for the Fourth Industrial Revolution worldwide, and Dutch semiconductor companies such as ASML and ASM are building new production, R&D and talent training facilities in Korea.” The South Korean presidential office said Tuesday.

Yun visited ASML’s headquarters on Tuesday with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and toured the production site of the next generation UV machines.