December 13, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Samsung and ASML intend to build an advanced chip factory in South Korea

Samsung and ASML intend to build an advanced chip factory in South Korea

Cheryl Riley December 13, 2023 2 min read

Dutch chip-making equipment company ASML will jointly invest 1 trillion South Korean won ($760 million) with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics to build a factory that develops advanced semiconductor processing technology in South Korea.

This announcement came as South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visits the Netherlands on a four-day visit seeking to form a “semiconductor alliance” between the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Thousands of Kroger employees are returning to their positions

December 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Ernst & Young is laying off dozens of partners in its US division

December 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Philadelphia-based mall owner PREIT files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, relinquishes 50% ownership of Fashion District

December 12, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Jung Hoo Lee, Giants agree to six-year, $113M contract – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

December 13, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Starfield will introduce “New Ways to Travel” next year

December 13, 2023 Len Houle
5 min read

Countries at the COP28 climate summit agree to move away from fossil fuels

December 13, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Resolution for “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza voted by UN General Assembly

December 13, 2023 Rusty Knowles