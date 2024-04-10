March's hot inflation report is a political blow to Biden

President Biden said Wednesday he still expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates this year despite accelerating price growth across the economy, though he said new data suggests the cut may be delayed until later in the year.

Biden said in a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, after they met at the White House: “I am sticking to my expectations that before the end of the year, there will be a cut in interest rates.”

“It might delay this by a month or so — I'm not sure about that,” Mr. Biden said. “We don’t know for sure what the Fed is going to do. But look, we have succeeded in bringing inflation down significantly.”

Mr. Biden's comments were a hint at what has historically been — with notable exceptions — a taboo topic for presidents: influencing Fed policy. Many of Biden's predecessors have refrained from even speculating on interest rate decisions, citing the Fed's independence. The president's immediate predecessor and now opponent of re-election, Donald J. Trump, broke with that history, by repeatedly and loudly criticizing the Fed while he was president and demanding that the central bank lower interest rates.