The Green Tech War: The Pointer from Planet Money: NPR

Europe wants clean energy, but struggles to compete with the low cost of green technology in China. The European Union has just announced that it is investigating subsidies received by Chinese wind turbine suppliers, which play a role in these low costs.

In today's episode, we talk with Margrethe Vestager, European Commissioner for Competition, about how the EU is trying to build and maintain a competitive green technology industry in the face of low-priced Chinese imports. We wonder how US climate industrial policy fits into all this action.

