Nvidia (NVDA) stock is down 10% from its highs, in correction territory

Nvidia GPUs are commonly used for compute-intensive AI applications, such as OpenAI's Chatbot AI. Its server chips are also a key component of data centers.

The company's financial performance has been deteriorating in the past year. It posted a 486% jump in non-GAAP earnings per diluted share in the December quarter, citing huge demand for chips, thanks to the popularity of generative AI models.

But the stock has been under pressure over the past two weeks. Shares are down 10% from their all-time closing high of $950 per share, which they reached on March 25. The stock closed at $853.54 on Tuesday, down 2% during the session.

Nvidia shares fell less than 1% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday.