April 10, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is down 10% from its highs, in correction territory

Nvidia (NVDA) stock is down 10% from its highs, in correction territory

Cheryl Riley April 10, 2024 2 min read

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang displays products on stage during the annual Nvidia GTC conference at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on March 18, 2024.

Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Chipmaker giant Nvidia has entered “correction territory,” with its shares now down 10% from its all-time closing high.

The company, which makes graphics processing units – or graphics processing units – has been a major beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom, which has boosted demand for its chips.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Waits for CPI Inflation, Nvidia Chipmaker; Tesla is rising again

April 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating claims by a Boeing whistleblower about defects in the 787 Dreamliner

April 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jamie Dimon: US bank chief warns that interest rates could rise to 8%

April 9, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

New 'Bridget Jones' movie: Renee Zellweger and Hugh Grant set to star

April 10, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Physicist Peter Higgs, founder of the Higgs boson theory, has died at the age of 94

April 10, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Where does Auston Matthews' all-time scoring season rank?

April 10, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Do you know what a luxury is?

April 10, 2024 Len Houle