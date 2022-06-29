Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry hosts 2022 ESPYS

Golden State Warriors goalkeeper and best player in the 2022 NBA Finals Stephen Curry It will host ESPYS this year, ESPN announced on Wednesday.

“It was a pleasure to attend ESPYS but I never imagined I would be privileged to host this special event,” Curry said in a statement. “As someone who loves the intersection of sports and entertainment, I look forward to putting on an exciting show for fans as we celebrate the athletes who made the best moments of the year.”

Curry has been responsible for some of those important moments, as has his team. Besides hosting duties, Curry has been nominated for several awards, including Best Male Athlete, Best NBA Player, and Best Record-Breaking Performance. Warriors teammate Klay Thompson He was nominated for Best Return Athlete, and Golden State was nominated for Best Team.



Usually showing a more subtle public demeanor, Curry coined himself “The Little King” during the NBA Finals and then back up his words, showing a new side to his personality that could bode well for hosting fashion.

He was wearing a T-shirt that read “Aisha Carey Can Cook” in direct response to a sign in Boston that said otherwise. He repeatedly said, “What are they saying now?” After the Warriors won their most recent NBA title. His celebration of his “night of the night” spread and was repeated in various sports.

“Steve has long been one of the brightest stars in the sports constellation, and we are thrilled to share his passion for sports, his boundless intelligence and talent with The ESPYS,” Rob King, Executive Editor-at-Large, ESPN Content, in a statement. “Whether he shines on the field, interacts with fans on social platforms or demonstrates a commitment to communities through diverse charities, he is a unique performer who will undoubtedly add luster to our celebration of some of the most exciting moments of the year.”

This season, Curry beat Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in NBA history. He won his first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award after scoring 50 points and defeating a record 16 three-pointers. He won the inaugural Magic Johnson MVP award in the Western Conference Finals and the first final Bill Russell MVP award after the Warriors snatched their seventh and fourth titles for Curry.

ESPYS will be broadcast live on July 20 (8 PM ET, ABC).