With James Harden’s option rejected from the Sixers, six free agents might be a good fit

He appears James Harden’s decision to reject his player’s choice It will purposefully expand the capabilities of the Sixers.

However, it is worth remembering that a file The Sixers currently have 12 players on contract And they simply cannot make highly convincing offers to anyone they want.

However, it looks like the team should have useful resources to improve depth in the free agency, which officially begins Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. Kyle Newbeck of PhillyVoiceK mentioned that the hexagrams expect a mid-level exemption for non-taxpayers (Approximately 10.5 million dollars), the semi-annual exception (approximately $4.1 million), and “some room to maneuver for signature and circulation.”

We don’t know what the exact numbers are for Harden’s new deal, but all of the above bolsters the 32-year-old’s desire for a massive pay cut to help the team add quality free agents. Harden’s option for the 2022-23 season was around $47.4 million.

So, who are the players who might be reasonable targets for the Sixers?

PJ Tucker

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Brian Windhurst of ESPN, and Mark Stein were among those who reported the Sixers interest in Tucker. We’ll dive further into his suitability for the Sixers if the team eventually signs him, but for now suffice it to say that the 37-year-old’s comfort combined with Harden, solid defense over the scorers, and ability to play in the middle are positive points. d bring to the table.

Danwell House Jr.

Asked hours after Danny Green shipped last week at A Trade by Anthony Melton About where the Sixers stand on the wing, head of basketball operations Daryl Morey kept it simple.

“We might need another wing,” Morey said.

Like Tucker, House started next door to Harden on Morey’s Rockets. He earned a rotation spot on the Jazz late last season and averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 0.9 pieces per 36 minutes. The best version of House is a player who makes good things happen – distractions, blocks, and various power plays – while also blending in nicely alongside the stars.

Cody Martin

The Hornets made a qualifying bid of $2.2 million for Martin, Which makes it a restricted free agent.

The 26-year-old winger will be a similar addition to Milton in terms of getting a A track record of forcing rotation well It may be ready for further development. He’s not a big-time three-point shooter, though Martin made a huge leap in efficiency last season, hitting 38.4 percent of his threes.

Juan Toscano Anderson

Anthony Slater, the athlete It reported that Toscano Anderson is now an unrestricted free agent because Warriors did not extend a qualifying $2.1 million bid.

The Toscano-Anderson is versatile and selfless and able to fill in unexpected gaps that inevitably need to be filled throughout the season. His shots have waned after the 2020-21 campaign in which he made more than 40 percent of a hat-trick, but bench players are always prone to small fluctuations related to sample size. Toscano Anderson will take open jumpers and also enjoy making his teammates.

Brian Forbes

Regardless of the topical label — combo guard, two mini guards, etc. — Forbes is a shooter. He’s converted 41.3 percent of triples in the NBA and hasn’t been lower than 38.8 percent over the past five seasons.

The Sixers might not want a third player at or about 6-foot-2 in their rotation (along with Melton and Tyrese Maxey), but Morey appreciates shooting around stars that attract frequent double teams.

Serge Ibaka

Morey suggested in his post-draft press conference that he doesn’t see backup status as a priority in free agency.

“I know Coach Rivers is very excited about what Paul Reed has brought us along the stretch. It’s a long shot on a great winning team like ours, but the hope is that (Charles) Basie can contribute at some point this year,” Morey said. That Paul builds on what he did at the end of last year.

“Again, we will be opportunistic with more spending in the free agency. There will be an opportunistic view of the bottom line. But I think the bar will be high on the bottom line spending in the backup position because we feel we have some players who can contribute.”

If they end up going for a maven position, Ibaka, Gorgui Dieng, Robin Lopez and Bismack Biyombo are names to consider. None of these players consider us essential or likely to have much impact, but they are theoretical options if the Sixers desire a more traditional position, “know what you’re getting” from 23-year-old Reed, 21-year-old Bassey and possibly Tucker. Who is 6 feet 5 feet tall.