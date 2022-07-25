Google engineer Blake Lemoine has shot engineer Blake Lemoine who asserted that its AI technology was conscious

Blake Lemoine, a software engineer for Google, claimed that a conversational technology called LaMDA has reached a level of awareness after exchanging thousands of messages with it.

Google confirmed that it gave the engineer a leave of absence for the first time in June. The company said it rejected Lemoine’s “baseless” claims only after reviewing them extensively. He reportedly worked at Alphabet for seven years. In a statement, Google said it takes AI development “seriously” and is committed to “responsible innovation.”

Google is one of the leaders in AI technology innovation, which included LaMDA, or “Language Model for Dialog Applications”. A technology like this responds to written prompts by finding patterns and predicting word sequences from large areas of text — and the results can be upsetting to humans.

“What kind of things are you afraid of?” Lemoine asked LaMDA, in a Google document shared with top Google executives last April, The Washington Post reported

CNN’s Rachel Metz contributed to this report.

