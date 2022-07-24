National Tequila Day: Here’s a crash course on distilled liquor

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

July 24th is National Tequila Day.

Join Christopher DeSoto, founder of Hiatus Tequila”Fox and Friends WeekendSunday morning a celebration of distilled liquor made from fermented aloe vera juice.

Here are some fun facts about tequila – for today and every day.

Check out these facts here.

1. Tequila is native to Mexico It is named after the town of Tequila, located in the western Mexican state of Jalisco.

2. Only five countries are authorized to make tequila, according to DeSoto.

Those states are Guanajuato, Jalisco, Michoacan, Nayarit and Tamaulipas.

DeSoto said on “Fox and Friends Weekend” that Jalisco is one of Mexico’s largest producers.

3. Raw ingredient it makes tequila Mexican blue cactus, a succulent species with fleshy leaves.

According to Desoto, the plant can take up to eight years to mature. When the agave finally reaches maturity, it is harvested and cooked to make tequila.

4. The color of tequila can vary – this color corresponds to longevity.

Below is a summary of the differences.

Blanco Tequila is clear and usually aged from zero to five months.

Reposado tequila is golden amber and is usually aged for six months.

Añejo tequila is golden brown in color and is usually a year old.

“Blanco is always the most popular because it’s the one we’re always used to doing shots with and all of that,” DeSoto said.

“There are three expressions.”

5. DeSoto said that the “cleaner” and “softer” tequila is, the less sugar is needed.

“Margaritas in Mexico are like nothing this side of the border,” he said in an interview with “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

“Margaritas in Mexico are almost soda, lime, and tequila. It’s clean, and you won’t feel bad the next day.”

what or what drink combo Does Christopher DeSoto recommend?

if it was easy cocktail is what you need, DeSoto recommends the Hiatus Highball.

It’s made with three ingredients: tequila, tonic water, and lemon juice.