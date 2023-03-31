Google’s last generation Pixel 6 Pro is now half discontinued at Woot

Surely, if you want a good smartphone that won’t cost you a fortune, this is you could Pre-order Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A54, the successor to one of our favorite mid-range phones. However, if you’re looking for more RAM or a larger screen, you might want to check out the current deal Google Pixel 6 Pro. Now, the last generation of Android phones is For sale at Woot in an unlocked black configuration with 128GB of storage for $469.99. That’s $429 off and only $20 more than the starting price of the upcoming Samsung A54.

Both phones feature an OLED screen with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. However, the Pixel 6 Pro offers a larger 6.7-inch screen as well as 12GB of RAM, which is double that of the base A54. The Pixel 6 Pro also features a cleaner software experience, a higher IP68 dust and water resistance rating, and a better camera with a telephoto lens.

The only drawback is that while the Pixel 6 Pro receives more frequent updates, it’s a bit older, which means you’ll get more years of software support with the A54. Also note that the Pixel 6 Pro lacks the faster Tensor G2 chip found in the Pixel 7 Pro, so you won’t be able to use the new face unlock feature or some of Google’s newer camera improvements. Read our review.

If you are looking for a charger for your iPhone or a set of AirPods, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe – One of our favorite magnetic chargers – is Down to $127.49 ($22.50 off) at Belkin when using a promo code SS23 when you go out. Not only does the wireless charging tree offer MagSafe charging speeds of up to 15W, but it also features fast charging support for newer Apple Watch models (including Series 8) as well as the ability to charge many Qi-enabled Android phones and devices. It even doubles as a handy kickstand of sorts, allowing you to prop your phone up at a more comfortable viewing angle. See also PS5 Black Friday: Walmart has PS5 consoles available now

If you want a pair of glasses that really stand out, you might want to check out this deal on Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Right now, they’re available starting at $209.30 ($90 off) in Amazon, which is a new all-time low. Developed by both Ray-Ban and Facebook, these smart glasses are comfortable to wear but also incredibly versatile. You can, for example, use them to play music, answer phone calls, and also send and listen to WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger messages. You can also take photos or videos by either issuing a voice command or tapping a button, though their photo quality can’t compare to that of a conventional smartphone. While it’s a shame that the battery drained 20 percent after just an hour of testing, the glasses at least feature USB-C support so you can quickly recharge them. Read our hands-on impression.

“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”