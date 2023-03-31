March 31, 2023

Sega explains why the Etrian Odyssey Origins set costs $80

March 31, 2023

At Nintendo Live February, Sega and Atlus announced that they’re bringing the Etrian Odyssey Origins collection to the Switch eShop on June 1st for $80 USD.

The game’s price point sparked some discussion online and in a recent interview with IGN, Sega of America justified the cost with the amount of content and players would get out of the three-in-one package. Here is the full exchange:

IGN: Based on some early interest in the price point, why $80 to buy the set?

American Sega: Yes, the kit is available for purchase at $80. With this purchase, players will get over 30 hours of gameplay for Etrian Odyssey HD and over 50 hours for Etrian Odyssey II and III, plus free DLC image sets of popular characters from other ATLUS IPs upon pre-order. There is a lot of content and gameplay that we think gamers will be very excited about in the first three games of the series re-mastered for Nintendo Switch and Steam.

If you don’t want to go out $79.99 / £71.99Fortunately, the three games will also be available to purchase separately for £35.99 each. You can read more about the group in the original announcement post.

