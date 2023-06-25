The physical release of Starfield may not include a disc

In another bad move for physical preservation, Bethesda coming starfield Apparently it will not have a physical release.

Earlier today, as spotted by Wario64, a Twitter user asked the official Bethesda Support Twitter account if the “physical standard edition of Starfield for Series X” includes a disc, with the support account responding, “Hey! All physical editions include code for the platform.” Selected. No physical discs.” Bethesda’s support tweet has since been deleted. This practice of releasing a physical box that includes code is relatively common for box releases of indie games, but thus far has not occurred much in the AAA space.



Starfield is the latest, and easily the biggest game to confirm that it will never receive a release on any kind of disc. Earlier this year, Remedy announced that Alan Wake 2 would be getting a digital-only release, apparently with the reason being to keep the game’s cost less. It also looks like Like a Dragon Gaiden will also be getting a digital-only release, in the West at least. But it’s clearly undeniable that Starfield is the highlight of all of these titles. Aside from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Bethesda’s latest game will easily be the biggest game of the year.

As noted in a tweet from Bethesda support, “All physical editions include a code,” which means that the cool $300 Constellation Edition will only have a code in a box, too.

Given that the tweet was deleted, it’s entirely possible that some form of miscommunication occurred, despite the growing trends towards digital-only releases, unfortunately, which wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case. Better keep an eye on Bethesda’s official social media channels for more updates.

Starfield is set to release on September 6th on Xbox Series X/S and PC.