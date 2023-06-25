June 26, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The physical release of Starfield may not include a disc

Len Houle June 25, 2023 2 min read

In another bad move for physical preservation, Bethesda coming starfield Apparently it will not have a physical release.

Earlier today, as spotted by Wario64, a Twitter user asked the official Bethesda Support Twitter account if the “physical standard edition of Starfield for Series X” includes a disc, with the support account responding, “Hey! All physical editions include code for the platform.” Selected. No physical discs.” Bethesda’s support tweet has since been deleted. This practice of releasing a physical box that includes code is relatively common for box releases of indie games, but thus far has not occurred much in the AAA space.

Watch on YouTube

Starfield is the latest, and easily the biggest game to confirm that it will never receive a release on any kind of disc. Earlier this year, Remedy announced that Alan Wake 2 would be getting a digital-only release, apparently with the reason being to keep the game’s cost less. It also looks like Like a Dragon Gaiden will also be getting a digital-only release, in the West at least. But it’s clearly undeniable that Starfield is the highlight of all of these titles. Aside from Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Bethesda’s latest game will easily be the biggest game of the year.

As noted in a tweet from Bethesda support, “All physical editions include a code,” which means that the cool $300 Constellation Edition will only have a code in a box, too.

Given that the tweet was deleted, it’s entirely possible that some form of miscommunication occurred, despite the growing trends towards digital-only releases, unfortunately, which wouldn’t be surprising if that were the case. Better keep an eye on Bethesda’s official social media channels for more updates.

See also  Black Friday TV deals direct: $569 OLED TV, 75-inch Samsung, $579 and more

Starfield is set to release on September 6th on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

I Did a 2-Minute Copenhagen Plank Every Day for a Week – Here’s What Happened

June 25, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

“The Elder Scrolls VI” is likely to be five years or more away, says Xbox boss

June 25, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Nintendo infographic showing the games that came out in the month of June Live

June 24, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift warns concertgoers not to mess with the theme of her song ‘Dear John’ – Deadline

June 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Can humans survive for a long time in deep space? maybe

June 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Reds appoint Silvino Bracho, select Randy Wynne

June 25, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

A worker died after being “swallowed” in a plane’s engine at San Antonio Airport

June 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley