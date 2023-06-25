I Did a 2-Minute Copenhagen Plank Every Day for a Week – Here’s What Happened

Bored of the standard plank contract? Say hello to Copenhagen Plank. No, not only done in the capital of Denmark, this is a plank style that works the core but also the inner and outer thighs.

It’s a side plank, but the advanced version. And boy, is it advanced. This one has some huge benefits when it comes to substance. We now know that a stronger core is essential in everyday life, as well as other sports and exercises, to help prevent injury, maintain posture, and protect the spine and other joints in the body.

I decided to do the Copenhagen board for two minutes every day for a week. That’s 60 seconds on each side. Read on to find out how I got it.

What is the Copenhagen board?

So you know what a regular plank is: Resting the body on the palms of your hands or forearms, and your toes, while maintaining an upright plank-like position. This targets the entire core, as well as the back and arms.

Then there’s the side plank, which involves resting your body, on its side, one forearm and the other, with the other foot on top of it. Again, a great torso and shoulder exercise, with a special focus on the obliques, which are the muscles that run down the side of your core.

The Copenhagen Board takes things to a higher level. It’s the sideboard’s larger cousin; It works the core, but it also works the inner and outer thighs aka the adductors and abductors, respectively.

How does the Copenhagen board work?

Let’s start by looking at how the Copenhagen board works perfectly. You’ll need an exercise bench, box, or footstool for this move.

Get into a side plank position, placing the top foot on a gym bench.

Keep your second foot under the bench, in line with your top leg and foot.

Rest your body on your forearm, lift your hips, and keep a straight line with your body.

Squeeze your core and continue this exercise for as long as possible. Aim for 20 seconds to start, then gradually increase it over time.

I Did a 2-Minute Copenhagen Plank Every Day for a Week – Here’s What Happened

My slant burned

The classic side plank is great for hitting the obliques, but the Copenhagen plank really hits the obliques as these muscles work extra hard to keep your body stable while putting all the weight on one leg. Oh boy were they shooting each side after 2 minutes in that wooden position.

I felt my muscles working that I didn’t even know existed

A week at the Copenhagen Plank made me very aware of my inner and outer thigh muscles. These aren’t muscles I work with often, so it was humbling to feel them harden.

a Stady Performed on a Copenhagen plank it has been found to be beneficial for strengthening the hip handles and outer thighs and reducing pain. The inner and outer thigh muscles are essential for lateral movements and also help protect the various joints in the leg while also helping to prevent injury.

My shoulders bear the pressure

Yes, the Copenhagen plank also targets the shoulders. Well, all planks target the shoulders as the body rests on the arms and feet, however, usually a lot of the weight rests on one shoulder in this move, to the point where I felt it more than usual.

Personally, I love strengthening my upper body; It helps with many daily tasks. So the Copenhagen board is a win-win for me and it hits the shoulders and the core.

Have you become more slender? Good…

I would need to do this for much longer than a week to see any major results in the basic toning department, plus, as I would like to remind everyone, to see your abs pop, you really need to shift any body fat sitting on top of them. here How do you calculate body fat percentage and why does it matter .

I don’t have a lot of fat on my abs, but I do have enough to hide the majority of my abs, so I think you’ll have to do a little more work in this section to see more results from the Copenhagen plank. However, the fact that this plank causes such a serious oblique burn tells me that it definitely helps strengthen your abs.

You Did a Two-Minute Copenhagen Plank Every Day for a Week – Should You Do It?

absolutely yes! You’ll test muscles you may not have known existed (see above to burn my inner and outer thighs) while giving your core a simple, serious workout.

The Copenhagen Plank really ramps things up and is a huge step up from the regular side plank in that it works other muscles, aside from your core. Plus, to keep your body in a straight line, every muscle has to stay engaged, so your entire body is activating.

See, for a bodyweight workout, this is great. Personally, I would throw it into my platform regularly and I highly encourage you to do the same!

