Bethesda announced Manuscripts of the Sixth Elder Five years ago in , but the new fantasy RPG is still “more than five years away,” according to Phil Spencer. The head of Microsoft’s gaming division revealed the game’s likely release timeframe during the second day of a hearing as the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) seeks an injunction.

“I think we were a little unclear about what platforms it would be called on given how remote the game is. Spencer said in response to questioning by FTC attorneys, as Spencer reported, . Like I said with Manuscripts of the Sixth ElderIt is difficult yet to understand what the platforms will be at this point. It’s the same team that finishes , which will be released in September. So we’re talking about it’s probably five years or more away.”

If you are following any news that Bethesda has shared Manuscripts of the Sixth ElderThe game’s distant release date should come as no surprise. In 2020, Pete Hines, vice president of marketing and communications for the publisher, said Bethesda wouldn’t have anything of substance to share about the title for a few more years. “after that starfield, which you pretty much know nothing about, “is.” So if you are coming to me for the details now rather than years from now I am failing to properly manage your expectations. Based on Spencer’s comments, Manuscripts of the Sixth Elder It may bypass the current generation of consoles entirely. Last week, Todd Howard, creative director of Bethesda Game Studios, said: Manuscripts of the Sixth Elder “of his professional life.