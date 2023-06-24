Nintendo infographic showing the games that came out in the month of June Live

It’s been another exciting week in the video game world with all sorts of influxes happening. On the Switch front, it’s clear that Nintendo did a livestream – showing off not only an extended look at Pikmin 4 but also the many upcoming releases and surprises.

Some of the first-party highlights included the return of Square’s classic Super Mario RPG, an all-new Super Mario Bros platformer and the same-day re-release of Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2. Moreover, there were some third-party titles like Sonic Superstars, and indie hits like Vampire Survivors. Other games that weren’t necessarily anticipated are the Batman Arkham trilogy and Volume 1 of the Metal Gear Solid collection.

To highlight exactly what’s on the way, Nintendo has put together this colorful infographic, which shows everything on the way between now and the near future:

Japan also got some exclusive reveals and some new amiibo were announced. And if you’re looking for something else to play, another game that Nintendo revived this week is Fire Emblem for Game Boy Advance. If you have access to the Switch Online + Expansion Pack tier, you can get your system up and running now.