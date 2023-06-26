Wintoys is a free application that allows you to access many hidden features on your computer

I’ve been using a Mac for over a decade now, yet I still have run-ins with Windows PCs. And I think I’ve just found the app I need to help me manage these computers in a much easier way than it used to be. Wintoys is a free app Available for download from the Microsoft Store. But given its many features, it definitely seems like the kind of app one would pay a premium for.

spotted before lifehackerWintoys seems to be the Swiss army knife of Windows 10 and Windows 11 PCs.

The application offers several useful tools for managing your PC, managing Windows health, and improving overall performance.

Wintoys app showing your Windows PC specifications. Image source: Wintoys

Wintoys offers a comprehensive view of the hardware, as some of these screenshots show. You get detailed information about specifications, including CPU and RAM usage and Windows version. This data should help you optimize your computer and eliminate applications and processes that are consuming CPU, GPU, and RAM power. This is especially useful if you’re rocking an old laptop whose battery life isn’t quite as old as it used to be.

Moreover, Wintoys has the Boost feature that allows you to improve the overall performance. This includes managing startup applications that run the moment you turn on your laptop. The app will also tell you how long it takes to turn on your laptop or PC.

Wintoys lets you quickly get rid of junk files and apps cluttering up your storage space.

Moreover, Wintoys tells you how many apps you have installed and lets you remove unwanted software that you may not be using. This is useful if you have no idea what is holding back your limited local storage. There is also a Declutter feature to help you get rid of junk files that you may not need.

Also important is quick access to repair commands for the current installation. Commands such as System File Checker (SFC) and Check Disk (CHKDSK) are available without going through the Windows command prompt. However, you may not use these commands very often, especially if you are not familiar with them.

Wintoys repair features also include support for Windows Updates that allows you to configure how new versions are installed. Another useful feature is the ability to reboot the graphics driver, which can eliminate display flickering issues.

Wintoys displays Windows 10/11 privacy settings in one place.

Finally, Wintoys offers some hidden Windows settings in one place, and I think this is one of the best features of the app. The Tweaks tab includes Privacy and Ads settings, which are the first Windows settings I customize when dealing with a new Windows PC.

By personalizing the ad experience, I am opting out of all data sharing that Microsoft would like you to consent to. I usually look for privacy settings through the operating system’s setting application. Wintoys seems to make the process easier.

There is also a God Mode feature here that allows you to place an icon on your desktop covering more than 200 settings. To get started, you will have to download Wintoys from the Microsoft Store on this link.