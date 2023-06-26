Super Mario Bros. File Size Revealed Wonder estimated on the Switch eShop

Nintendo is once again proving itself to be the master of optimization on the Switch, if the estimated file size of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is anything that has to go through.

As reported by people over at Nintendo everythingCurrently, the official online store is listing the upcoming platform at a fairly reasonable price 4.3 GB (Quick note: the US eShop lists the game at 4.5 GBso we’re guessing the exact number falls somewhere between the two). This is, of course, subject to change over the coming months, but it looks like you probably won’t need to organize a mass wipe of your SD card anytime soon.

By comparison, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe in 2.5 GB At launch, so we can probably expect Wonder to be a feature-packed title to complement the much-improved visuals. Oddly enough, Wonder is also slightly larger than Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, which only requires 2.9 GB for download.

However, this is not the only file size detected. Here are a few of the latest Nintendo Direct releases to consider as you take stock of your purchases for the rest of the year:

Super Mario RPG – 8.0 GB

Return of Detective Pikachu – 10.0GB

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 13.7 GB

WarioWare: Move It! – 1.5 GB

Obsessive Mechanics – 1.4 GB

Nintendo’s relatively small file size is a significant difference from Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, which will require players to download approximately 60GB of content for all additional games and videos. prose!