Greece begins to limit the number of daily visitors to the Acropolis to address overtourism





CNN

—



One of the most famous landmarks of Greece is going to experience the reduction of its visitors daily, starting today.

The archaeological site of the Acropolis in Athens attracts visitors from all over the world who are eager to enjoy this ancient cultural spot. From now on, the number of visitors will be capped at 20,000 per day, with a booking site Track turnout and enforce hourly slots.

In an interview with Greek radio station Real FM in August, Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the Acropolis currently receives up to 23,000 visitors a day, describing this as a “huge number”.

While the site is open until 8 pm, Mandoni said The majority of visitors chose to visit in the morning hours, which created bottlenecks and “unpleasant conditions for the site, visitors and staff trying to accommodate so many people”.

The aim is that the new system – which is currently in its beta stages and is likely to be formally implemented from April 2024 – will address overcrowding and ensure the safety and longevity of the monument.

The Philippines closes the “sink” tourist island.

Built on a rocky hill in the 5th century BC, the ancient Acropolis is home to an array of historical monuments, buildings, and artifacts – the most famous of which is the Parthenon, dedicated to the goddess Athena.

The site and its ruins constitute “the greatest architectural and artistic complex bequeathed to the world by the ancient Greek era,” according to its description. UNESCO.

Earlier this summer, the Acropolis was closed due to soaring temperatures amid record-breaking European heatwaves. Pictures of the site, taken in late August, show it engulfed in smoke from recent Greek forest fires.

From April, the new reservation system will also apply to other Greek archaeological sites that operate with e-tickets, which account for 90-95% of visitors to Greek sites.