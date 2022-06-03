HBO Max’s “Raised by Wolves” has been canceled after two seasons

“Ridley Scott”Raised by wolves“After two seasons in HBO MaxAnd the diverse Made sure on.

Originally ordered on WarnerMedia-owned TNT in 2018 before landing on HBO Max ahead of its September 2020 premiere, the sci-fi drama centers on two Android devices tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As a thriving human colony threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, androids learn that controlling humans’ beliefs is a difficult and difficult task.

“While we are not continuing Season 3 of Raised by Wolves, we are very grateful to the stellar cast and crew, creators Aaron Jozikowski, Ridley Scott and David W. Zucker and the entire team at Scott Free Productions,” HBO Max said in a statement to diverse Friday.

When “Raised by Wolves” was renewed for a second season shortly after its premiere, HBO Max said it was the original HBO Max’s best-performing since the platform launched four months ago. Season two premiered on February 3.

“Raised by Wolves” stars Amanda Cullen as the mother, Abubakar Selim as the father, Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Niamh Algar as Sue, and Kim Engelbrecht as Decima. Additional cast members for season two include Wynta McGrath, Jordan Logran, Matthias Varela, Felix Jamison, Ethan Hazard, Asia Shah, Ivy Wong, Peter Kristofferson, Selena Jones, Morgan Santo, James Harkness and Jennifer Saeng.

The series was created by Aaron Jozikowski, executive produced along with Scott and banner Scott Free Productions, David W. “). Scott directed the first two episodes of the first season of “Raised by Wolves”, marking his television directing debut for an American audience.

The cancellation of “Raised by Wolves” comes at a time when several changes are taking place at HBO Max’s parent company WarnerMedia, which was sold by AT&T and merged with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery. The new system, led by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, has shaken several things in just over a month of ownership, including canceling CNN+’s live broadcasts and halting production of a new script series on TNT and TBS.

Salem initially shared the news of his ‘bred wolves’ earlier on Friday, Writing in a thread: “It’s no surprise, especially after news of the merger and what’s going on at Warner, that a lot of the shows aren’t finished yet. Unfortunately, one of those shows is produced by Wolves. Nothing has been publicly shared yet. And there’s a reason for that. One important one. One I’m here to share with you right now. There is hope. You see, we are in a unique position: we have a full story plotted, a Goliath from a production team behind us, an incredible reception from critics and reviewers alike, and most importantly, a very strong community base on The international level is not to be ignored. The reason the cancellation was not announced, is because there is still a chance for the story to continue, and to finish a new home. That’s where you all come in.”

The “Raised by Wolves” star went on to ask fans to be as candid as possible about their hopes for a third season, in an effort to help Scott Free shop the show to another platform for a possible third season.