Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Aims for Matchmaking, Computer Black Screen, and Settings to Increase Server Capacity

Helldivers 2 Patch 1,000.10 has begun rolling out on Steam and PS5, which developer Arrowhead hopes will address some of the many issues fans have been experiencing over the past week.

The most important of them are matchmaking problems and server problems, in addition to the computer black screen problem. Arrowhead CEO Johan Bilstedt wrote on

The patch is out now. Highlights include resolving matchmaking and setting for server overload. Let's go! pic.twitter.com/tjWS9PZ6zI – Plestedt (@Plestedt) February 20, 2024

Helldivers 2 has been a huge success since its release, even sparking renewed interest in Starship Troopers, the film from which it took a great deal of inspiration. We praised it in our review as “a rare modern multiplayer game that does almost everything right.” Over the weekend, it surpassed the Steam concurrent record set by Grand Theft Auto 5 despite a server cap meant to address stability issues.

But despite a great welcome among fans, Helldivers 2 has been dogged by a “servers at capacity” issue among other issues since launch, with some fans refusing to log out to ensure they keep their place. It was bad enough that Pilestedt warned against purchasing the game until its issues were fully resolved.

In the meantime, you can read the full patch notes below. For more information, check out our list of the best weapon levels in Helldivers 2 and our list of Terminids and Automatons enemies.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Patch Notes

repairs



Fixed a crash when repeating Ragdoll Momentum.

Fixed a crash when destroying repeatedly.

Fixed a crash when displaying end-of-mission rewards.

100% ban issue resolved in Quick Play matchmaking on PC.

Tuned extraction of civilian task difficulty.

The way we handle platform authentication has been improved to avoid things like the black screen issue on startup.

Improvements for our customers > Back-end connectivity to improve back-end performance.

Automatic retry mechanism has been implemented for fast booting.

Added a proper login error message for error “10002038”.

Known problems

These are issues that were introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or they are from a previous release and have not yet been fixed.

Limit the login rate when multiple people log in at the same time.

Players can disconnect while playing.

Rewards and other advancement may be delayed or not awarded.

Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with the servers.

Picking up certain objects within the game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.

Other unknown behaviors may occur.

Japanese VO is missing from the intro scene and Ship TV.

Armor values ​​for Light/Medium/Heavy armor are currently not working as intended.

Kat Bailey is IGN's news director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send her a direct message at @the_katbot.