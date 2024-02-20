February 21, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Aims for Matchmaking, Computer Black Screen, and Settings to Increase Server Capacity

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Aims for Matchmaking, Computer Black Screen, and Settings to Increase Server Capacity

Len Houle February 20, 2024 2 min read

Helldivers 2 Patch 1,000.10 has begun rolling out on Steam and PS5, which developer Arrowhead hopes will address some of the many issues fans have been experiencing over the past week.

The most important of them are matchmaking problems and server problems, in addition to the computer black screen problem. Arrowhead CEO Johan Bilstedt wrote on

Helldivers 2 has been a huge success since its release, even sparking renewed interest in Starship Troopers, the film from which it took a great deal of inspiration. We praised it in our review as “a rare modern multiplayer game that does almost everything right.” Over the weekend, it surpassed the Steam concurrent record set by Grand Theft Auto 5 despite a server cap meant to address stability issues.

But despite a great welcome among fans, Helldivers 2 has been dogged by a “servers at capacity” issue among other issues since launch, with some fans refusing to log out to ensure they keep their place. It was bad enough that Pilestedt warned against purchasing the game until its issues were fully resolved.

In the meantime, you can read the full patch notes below. For more information, check out our list of the best weapon levels in Helldivers 2 and our list of Terminids and Automatons enemies.

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Patch Notes

repairs

  • Fixed a crash when repeating Ragdoll Momentum.
  • Fixed a crash when destroying repeatedly.
  • Fixed a crash when displaying end-of-mission rewards.
  • 100% ban issue resolved in Quick Play matchmaking on PC.
  • Tuned extraction of civilian task difficulty.
  • The way we handle platform authentication has been improved to avoid things like the black screen issue on startup.
  • Improvements for our customers > Back-end connectivity to improve back-end performance.
  • Automatic retry mechanism has been implemented for fast booting.
  • Added a proper login error message for error “10002038”.
See also  ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Dedicated Graphics Card Leaked Illustrated Huge 4-Slot Coolers

Known problems

These are issues that were introduced by this patch and are being worked on, or they are from a previous release and have not yet been fixed.

  • Limit the login rate when multiple people log in at the same time.
  • Players can disconnect while playing.
  • Rewards and other advancement may be delayed or not awarded.
  • Various UI issues may appear when the game interacts with the servers.
  • Picking up certain objects within the game may cause characters to freeze in place for an extended period of time.
  • Other unknown behaviors may occur.
  • Japanese VO is missing from the intro scene and Ship TV.
  • Armor values ​​for Light/Medium/Heavy armor are currently not working as intended.

Kat Bailey is IGN's news director and co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send her a direct message at @the_katbot.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The Fujifilm X100VI is a big step forward for the popular TikTok compact camera

February 20, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Nintendo releases the update for Switch (version 17.0.1), and here are the details

February 20, 2024 Len Houle
2 min read

Overwatch 2 pro has been shockingly banned after cheating was discovered mid-game

February 19, 2024 Len Houle

You may have missed

3 min read

Travis Kelce's father, Ed, wonders if the NFL star will travel to Australia to watch Taylor Swift perform

February 20, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The College Football Playoff Council approves a move to a 5+7 model to begin a 12-team format

February 20, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Helldivers 2 Patch 1.000.10 Aims for Matchmaking, Computer Black Screen, and Settings to Increase Server Capacity

February 20, 2024 Len Houle
5 min read

Alexei Navalny's latest death: X recovers his wife Yulia's account as Putin files suit against his brother

February 20, 2024 Frank Tomlinson