Apple says: Stop putting your wet iPhone in rice. Here's what to do instead | iPhone

nNo matter how your phone got wet — or you got caught in the pouring rain, or you fell in the shower, or you fell in the pool — perhaps the most well-known folk remedy is… Place the device in a bag of rice. The dry, absorbent rice is supposed to help absorb moisture and save your device, according to this theory. Experts have pointed out that this is a bad idea for years, and now Apple is officially warning users against doing so.

“Do not place your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so may allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone. The company says In the last support note Spotted by Macworld. In addition to the risk of damage, Testing has been suggested Uncooked rice is not particularly effective in drying out the device.

The reform may have its origins in the history of photography: The Verge dates this method back to 1946 As a way to maintain your camera. In the intervening years, panicked phone users have suggested risky methods ranging from attacking your phone with a hairdryer to dousing it in alcohol. So what should you actually do?

Apple offers guidance for users who get a “Liquids Detected” alert when trying to charge their phone. First, disconnect the charging cable from both ends. Then squeeze the phone “gently on your hand with the connector facing down to remove excess liquid.” Leave it to dry for at least half an hour, then – if the phone and cable are “completely dry” – try charging the device again. If this attempt fails, try again the next day.

Apple's new support documentation includes two more warnings if your phone is submerged:

“Do not dry iPhone using an external heat source or compressed air.”

“Do not insert a foreign object, such as a cotton swab or paper towel, into the connector.”

If your phone doesn't turn on at all, turn it off immediately and don't press any buttons. The next steps depend on your specific circumstances, but in general: Dry them with a towel and place them in an airtight container packed with silica bags if you have them. Do not charge it until you are sure it is dry. There are some additional instructions for iPhones dropped in water that are worth memorizing — because even if many of today's phones are water-resistant, liquid disasters have a way of sneaking up on you.