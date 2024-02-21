Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree release date may have leaked before its premiere

The release date of the Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, may have been revealed.

according to Delabs User Billbil-kun, who has a track record of revealing game releases and products before their public confirmation, has the game set to receive special physical editions containing the expansion in June.

According to their latest report, two special editions of the game will be released on June 21, each of which will be named Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and will contain the main game and its expansion DLC.

The two editions will be a Game of the Year Edition priced at €79.99, and a Collector's Edition priced at €259.99.

It should be noted that the release date for these physical versions may not necessarily be the same as the DLC release date, although it seems likely.

If Billbil-kun's information is accurate, it seems certain that the expansion's release date won't be anytime after June 21st.

It may not be long to find out, because From Software will premiere Shadow of the Ertree later today.

The 3-minute video will be released at 7am PT / 3pm GMT on February 21.

Elden Ring was released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

Shadow of the Erdtree was announced last year, just days after the game's one-year anniversary, but no further details about the expansion were confirmed at the time.