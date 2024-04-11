Here are the best photos of the total solar eclipse on April 8 in North America

On April 8, 2024 total Solar eclipse It cast its massive shadow over North America, cutting a 115-mile (185 km) wide and 10,000-mile (16,000 km) long path of sudden darkness across the continent.

The eclipse began in Mexico, traveled through 15 US states before passing through Canada, and was visible to an estimated 44 million people. If you haven't seen this stunning spectacle in person, here are all our favorite photos taken from eclipse viewing parties across the Americas.

The first total eclipse began in Mazatlan, Mexico, where spectators saw the moon pass in front of the sun's disk. Just before totality, viewers saw a thin, diamond-like ring of sunlight shining through valleys on the moon's outer surface.

After the Moon completely obscured the face of the Sun, all that could be seen were thin purple pillars in the corona caused by solar flares.

(Image credit: NASA)

Meanwhile, the moon began to carve the sun into a thin sliver of a toenail over Fort Worth, Texas.

(Image credit: Ron Jenkins via Getty Images)

Then, just before it was completed, the effect of the diamond ring could be seen. As the last grains of sunlight streamed through the valleys on the moon's tip, the two bodies appeared in the sky like a ring studded with brilliant diamonds.

(Image credit: Ron Jenkins via Getty Images)

Later, in space, ESA's Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite captured the moon's shadow sweeping across North America.

(Image credit: European Space Agency)

The eclipse passed over Cleveland, Ohio, where the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians were about to face off. Baseball fans and players alike flocked to the stadium to take photos of the eclipse. This image shows a composite of the partial and total phases of the eclipse as seen from the precession field.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a total eclipse, the sun's corona shone in the dark sky, high above the stadium lights at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the eclipse passed over Dallas, Texas, a NASA photographer captured the full progress on camera. This composite image shows both partial phases of the eclipse on the left and right, with the corona visible during the moment of totality in the center.

(Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber)

Solar prominences (enormous rings of plasma that rise above the surface of the Sun) were visible during the total eclipse to those using telescopes and telephoto cameras. Each prominence is several times taller than the Earth.

(Image credit: NASA/Keegan Barber)

Partial phases of the eclipse were visible above the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., as this NASA composite image shows.

(Image credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls)

The sun's last rays peeked over the Moon's mountains just seconds before the total eclipse began in Indianapolis, Indiana.

(Image credit: NASA/Joel Kofsky)

Clouds obscured most of the total phase of the eclipse at Niagara Falls, as millions of people flocked to both sides of the river in the United States and Canada to witness the spectacle. While the corona is obscured in this image, the horizon glows with a 360-degree sunset effect, synonymous with collage.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not far away in Hamilton, Ontario, eclipse chasers flocked to the edge of Lake Ontario to witness the spectacle of the totality. Here, the partial phase of the eclipse begins above a haze of clouds, as seen through a pair of orange-tinted solar eclipse glasses.

(Image credit: Brandon Spector)

The sun's corona shines in the dark sky during a total eclipse over Glover, Vermont.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

No less excited was the dog Mizar, who was waiting for the total solar eclipse at the Sacre Coeur de Beauvoir Reserve in Sherbrooke, Canada.

(Image credit: Vincent Ethier/Ikon Sportswire via Alami)

The eclipse bathed the sky in ethereal light over Torreon, Mexico.

(Image credit: Saul Perales via Getty Images.)

The moon's descent onto the sun created the right conditions for this moody image, captured through cloud cover, in Brady, Texas.

(Image credit: Brandon Bell via Getty Images)

In this image from Eagle Pass, Texas, only the faintest ray of sunlight remains

(Image credit: AP Photo/Eric Gayvia Alamy)

Under a cover of clouds, the moon obscures the sun below the angel above the Princes' Gates in Toronto.

(Image credit: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via Alamy)

Partial solar eclipse seen through cloud cover in Niagara Falls, New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The moon passes in front of the sun behind the Washington Monument during a partial solar eclipse in Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

A partial solar eclipse dazzles among billowing clouds above the dome of the US Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

(Image credit: Andrew Harnick/Getty Images)

The sun reaches full moon in Houlton, Maine, before passing over New Brunswick, then Newfoundland and out into the Atlantic Ocean.