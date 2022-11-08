November 8, 2022

hit Ted Cruz with beer during the Astros World Series show in Houston; The man was arrested

hit Ted Cruz with beer during the Astros World Series show in Houston; The man was arrested

Joy Love November 8, 2022

Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, He was hit with a can of beer on Monday Victory Parade at the Houston Astros World Championships Police said he was arrested.

Cruz was floating in Houston at 2400 block of Smith Street when the canister was thrown, Houston Police Department chirp.

“Beer can hit the senator in the chest/neck area,” police said, adding that he was not hurt.

In a video of the incident posted on social media, boos could be heard from the parade crowd as Cruz was driving, standing in the back of a military-style vehicle. A canister was seen heading towards the senator’s head and people in the car tried to protect him from the shell.

Houston police said a suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault. She added that the name of the male will be revealed at a later time.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, center, attends the Houston Astros’ championship rally in Houston, on November 7, 2022.Eric Williams/USA Today Sports

Spokesmen for the senator did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 Saturday in Game Six of the World Championships to win the championship for the second time in the team’s history.

Dennis Romero

Dennis Romero is a breaking news reporter for NBC News Digital.

Austin Mullen And the Brian Galleon Contributed.

