Gabriel Peppers – Patriots needed a win over the Steelers with Bill Belichick taking the ‘fire’

PITTSBURGH — In the celebratory locker room following the New England Patriots’ 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Actress Stadium, veteran safety Jabrill Peppers essentially dedicated the win to head coach Bill Belichick.

“We needed it. I feel good that we were able to get it for Bill and the rest of the coaches,” Peppers said after the team ended a five-game losing streak.

“I don’t really like all the criticism he gets, because it’s on us as players to go out and execute. Personally, I feel like the game plan was great week in, week out, and when we had opportunities to make plays we didn’t create them. But we did enough tonight.”

Editor’s Picks 2 related

Belichick’s 24th season with the Patriots has been among his most challenging, as his team is 3-10 and in last place in the AFC.

In a reflection of the struggles, the Patriots’ next game, scheduled for December 18 against the Kansas City Chiefs, was postponed after prime time and will be played on December 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

That slide, coupled with the Patriots’ losing records in three of the past four seasons, has raised media questions about whether Belichick’s run with a franchise that includes six Super Bowl championships is likely to end after the season.

Thursday’s game was Belichick’s 507th game (including postseason), which broke a tie with George Halas and gave him sole possession of second all-time in most games coached behind Don Shula (526).

“I have a lot of respect for the coach, the way he does things. He’s tough and fair,” David Andrews, the team’s long-time captain, said after the game. “We’re all doing our best to try to win.”

The Patriots led 21-10 at halftime, then relied on their defense the rest of the way.

The Patriots had four previous wins under Belichick when tied scoreless in the second half, the last such victory coming in Week 2 of the 2013 season.

The Patriots led 21-3 midway through the second quarter and now lead 147-2 under Belichick when they lead by 18 or more points in a game, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The losses came in 2011 at the Buffalo Bills (lead by 21) and the 2006 AFC Championship game at the Indianapolis Colts (lead by 18).

“I think really great work by the players and coaches this week,” Belichick said. “Obviously it was a short week and it was a tough and disappointing game last week [6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers]But they came and had a good week of preparation. “I think the players played with a lot of effort, energy, toughness and flexibility.”