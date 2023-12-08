US Soccer chooses where to build new headquarters and training center in metro Atlanta – WSB-TV Channel 2

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the NFL headquarters is coming to Fayette County.
Until the announcement, it was unclear exactly where the headquarters would be located in the metro.
“After announcing in September that the NFL will be coming to Georgia, it is exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” Kemp said. “US Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of the sport in the Peach State, including our rapidly growing soccer fan base. This project will cement Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to World Cup events FIFA 2026 in just a few short years.
The training center will be used by all 27 NFL teams. The aim is to help stimulate interest and growth in football in the country.
The site is located near Lees Mill Road and Veteran’s Parkway and construction is expected to begin in the spring. This new headquarters will create 440 new jobs and bring $228 million in investment to the region, Kemp said.
Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank donated $50 million to US Soccer to support the development of the training center.
“As I said when announcing our gifts to support the development of a national training center, we couldn’t be happier that America’s best soccer players will be training right here in metro Atlanta,” Blank said. “Today’s announcement of the location of the new National Training Center will mark another historic milestone in the rich sporting history of this region and our state, and I believe the location will be great for US Soccer and its thousands of players and coaches.” and employees who will benefit from this investment for decades to come.
US Soccer Council members and athletes will celebrate the announcement on December 13 at the Town Stage in Trilith.
Fayette County is no stranger to American football. Kelli O’Hara, who grew up in Fayetteville and was a star at Stars Mills, has won two World Cups with the U.S. women’s national team.
Channel 2 Justin Carter I talked to people who are passionate about development.
“We’ll have a national team in town practicing, and they’ll have some plenary sessions. You can imagine how happy I am to have the kids I coach say, ‘Let’s go watch the national team practice, let’s go see the national team,'” said Brian McDermott, president of the Fayette County Youth Soccer League. Some of these people.”
Last September, the US Soccer Federation announced it would build its first-ever national training center and new headquarters in metro Atlanta.
The groundbreaking is expected to take place in the spring of 2024.
