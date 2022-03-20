The Red Sox agree with Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million contract. After the fourth year, 2025, Story can opt out of the final two years of the deal. However, Boston can reverse this withdrawal by choosing a seventh-year option for $25 million, or a $5 million purchase. If they were to exercise that option, that would add $20 million to the deal, effectively making it a seven-year arrangement worth $160 million. Story will have no protection without a trade as part of the contract.

The story will take over at second base with Xander Bogaerts remaining as the team’s stopping point, in every Jim Bowden from The Athletic. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed this plan, Per ESPN’s Marley Rivera. Story is a client of Excel Sports Management.

It’s been a fairly uneventful season for the Red Sox up until this point, with the club focusing mostly on their staff, adding veterans like Rich Hill, Michael Wacha and Jake Diekman. On the center player side of things, they’ve only really been thrown around since the start of the season, sending Hunter Renfroe to the Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and expectations. The story, however, has certainly had a tremendous impact on the lineup.

After Troy Tolowsky’s departure, the story took over the short day job in Colorado and ran with it. Over the past six seasons, Storey has played in 745 games and hit 158 ​​home runs, scoring 272/.340/.523 in total, for 112. He’s also stolen 100 and made an excellent defense, earning 21.6 fWAR in that time.

In addition to helping the Red Sox this year, adding Story makes sense from a long-term standpoint. Xander Bogaerts could cancel the remainder of his contract at the end of this season, when he has three years and $60 million left, something he looks likely to do. If that happens, they will already have an alternative on the list. As noted above, the plan for this season is to keep Bogarts short and play the story second, and move Enrique Hernandez to a regular off-field assignment. He missed the story some of last year’s season due to an elbow injury, and Some Scouts have expressed this belief It’s better to take advantage of him in second base because of his arm injury. Boston will now have at least a year to see if Storey’s arm can bounce back in any way before deciding how to move forward beyond 2022.

Although the writing seems to be on the wall for a while now, this officially ends Trevor Story’s era in Colorado. Just like Nolan Arenado before him, there seemed to be a rift between the club and its iconic player. Last year, when Storey headed into free agency and the club was not in dispute, he looked like an obvious candidate to be traded to a rival. However, the deadline came and went without a deal coming to fruition, which left Story Confused. “I don’t really have anything good to say about the situation and how it happened,” Storey said in the immediate aftermath of the deadline. During the holiday period, there was no belief that a reunion was in the cards. The club appears to have offered him more than $140 million from the Red Sox, with Storey favoring his chances of competing in Boston, According to MLB’s John Heyman. Between Storey and Tolowetsky, a short position at Colorado has been talked about since 2006. At the moment, it looks like Jose Iglesias will take charge, having signed with the club a week ago.

This deal also concludes the book on this year’s mega short client class, which included Story, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Baez and Marcus Semien. Entering the off-season, the Yankees were expected by many to be standout players in this market, given their penchant for high-ranking jobs and a distinct need for the position that has been evident since Gleiber Torres moved to second base last year. But Reports appeared in November They were considering giving up their short, content bid for a temporary fix while they waited for either Oswald Perazza or Anthony Volpi to graduate potential clients into a big league. That now appears to be the case, with the club acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa who was the first in the gauntlet to manage the position, while all five major stopping points are relegated by surprise suitors. The Reconstructed Rangers acquired Seeger and Simin, while another rebuilding club, the Tigers, snatched away the Bays. Correa shockingly stayed in the market before settling on a short-term deal with the Twins, a team not known for reeling in the best fish in free agency. The story has now come off the board, landing a team that doesn’t have an obvious fit for the position.

Since Chaim Bloom took over as Boston’s chief baseball officer after the 2019 season, the club has been going through a near-rebuilding process. A few months later they replaced Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers as part of a salary stripping operation, despite winning the World Championship in 2018. In the wake of that trade, the club went 24-36 in the pandemic season was shortened, slipping under the low Oriole and to last place in the The Middle East. After some modest additions to the club, many went into 2021 expecting that the club would not be able to compete in such a strong division. However, they rose to a 92-win season, outsmarting the Blue Jays on a wild card berth, making them all the way to the ALCS before falling to the Astros. In the wake of that surprise campaign, it has seemed over the past few months that the club may once again opt for only modest promotions. Instead, Fenway Faithful enjoys the big bribe they so desperately hoped for, the most easily in the Bloom period, with the East becoming a four-headed monster once again.

