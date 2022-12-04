Georgia State, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State were selected for the college football game

Georgia State, Michigan, OSU and Ohio State will play for the national championship after being selected for the college football game on Sunday.

After not playing in the conference championship game, the Buckeyes (11-1) moved up one place after losing USC in the Pac-12 title game on Friday to give a Big Ten team two playoffs for the first time in the format’s nine-year history.

No. 1 ranked Ohio State will face Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, while No. 2 Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on December 31.

Presented by AT&T, the CFP National Championships will take place January 9 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Georgia opened as a 7-point favorite over Ohio State in Caesars Sportsbook, and Michigan is a 9-point favorite over TCU.

TCU (12-1) retained its No. 3 ranking after losing in overtime in the Big 12 championship game to Kansas State. The Horned Frogs and Buckeyes are the fifth and sixth teams to make it to the College Football Playoff without winning a conference title.

Horned Frogs coach Sonny Dykes said he was concerned about the state of his team after the loss but added that he trusted the selection committee.

“I think we definitely deserve it,” Dykes said.

Alabama (10-2) was hoping to jump into the top four after losses to USC and TCU, as head coach Nick Saban pressured his team on Saturday.

“If we play any of those teams that are about to go in, will we be the underdogs or the favorites?” Saban said on Fox at halftime of the Big Ten Championship.

The Crimson Tide was ranked #5 by the selection committee.

Georgia (13-0) and Michigan (13-0) are in the playoffs for the second year in a row. They won their conference titles easily on Saturday and will be looking to become the fourth team to win the CFP title with an undefeated record.

The only time Georgia State and Ohio State previously played was in the 1992 Citrus Bowl, a 21-14 Bulldogs victory. TCU, whose only national title came in 1938, has never played Michigan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.