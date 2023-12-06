Home sales in these California cities are expected to rise next year

Rank Market address Number of existing home sales for 2024 year over year Number of existing home sales for 2024 versus 2017-2019 average 2024 Average current home selling price year over year Average current home sale price for 2024 vs. 2017-2019 average The combination of existing home sales and price growth in 2024 1 Toledo, OH 14.0% 5.2% 8.3% 43.4% 22.3% 2 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California 18.0% -35.1% 3.3% 43.3% 21.3% 3 Rochester, New York 6.2% -20.6% 10.4% 66.5% 16.6% 4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 11.0% -31.7% 5.4% 58.2% 16.3% 5 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California 13.8% -25.2% 2.0% 53.9% 15.8% 6 Bakersfield, California 13.4% -19.8% 2.3% 53.3% 15.7% 7 Springfield, MA 10.5% -7.0% 4.2% 48.9% 14.7% 8 Worcester, MA-CT 9.1% -17.2% 4.8% 61.8% 13.9% 9 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Michigan 6.1% -20.5% 7.2% 72.3% 13.3% 10 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 9.2% -31.9% 3.5% 45.1% 12.7% 11 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT 3.1% -13.5% 9.1% 59.5% 12.2% 12 Buffalo Cheektowaga, New York 8.3% -9.4% 3.9% 55.9% 12.1% 13 Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, PA 5.5% 16.2% 6.3% 61.0% 11.8% 14 El Paso, Texas 6.3% 1.7% 4.6% 66.8% 10.9% 15 Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania 5.6% -7.6% 5.1% 41.3% 10.6% 16 LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-IN 9.1% -14.1% 1.2% 44.1% 10.2% 17 Syracuse, New York 3.4% -12.7% 6.4% 65.8% 9.8% 18 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California 10.3% -29.9% -1.3% 40.4% 9.0% 19 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida 3.8% -18.2% 5.0% 76.4% 8.8% 20 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada 11.1% -29.9% -2.3% 50.0% 8.8% 21 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 5.8% -5.3% 1.8% 52.9% 7.6% 22 Lansing-East Lansing, Michigan 1.2% -14.0% 6.2% 42.4% 7.4% 23 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 2.2% -13.2% 5.0% 62.3% 7.3% 24 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 3.9% -26.6% 3.1% 56.6% 7.1% 25 New Haven-Milford, CT 3.5% -7.4% 3.5% 53.5% 7.1% 26 Akron, OH 3.2% -9.0% 3.2% 37.6% 6.3% 27 Portland-South Portland, ME 8.0% -35.2% -1.9% 61.1% 6.1% 28 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT -1.3% -22.5% 7.2% 49.7% 5.9% 29 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida 3.7% -20.7% 2.2% 71.8% 5.9% 30 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 1.1% -17.9% 4.5% 55.4% 5.6% 31 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia – North Carolina 0.3% -9.3% 5.3% 45.2% 5.5% 32 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York 1.1% -24.7% 3.7% 45.3% 4.9% 33 Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa -5.6% -25.8% 9.9% 52.1% 4.4% 34 Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina -1.5% -22.7% 5.8% 73.8% 4.3% 35 Kansas City, MO-KS 5.4% -22.2% -1.2% 34.9% 4.2% 36 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan -6.7% -27.5% 10.9% 49.6% 4.2% 37 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 1.9% -2.3% 1.6% 44.5% 3.5% 38 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas 0.4% -5.7% 3.1% 37.7% 3.5% 39 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington 3.9% -55.8% -1.0% 55.3% 2.9% 40 Madison, Wisconsin 3.9% -30.4% -1.5% 40.7% 2.5% 41 Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina -1.2% -3.9% 3.3% 55.3% 2.1% 42 New Orleans-Metairie, LA -1.1% -21.1% 3.1% 38.9% 2.0% 43 Dayton-Kettering, Ohio -2.9% -21.4% 4.8% 49.9% 1.9% 44 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV -0.8% -30.8% 2.6% 39.7% 1.8% 45 Cleveland Elyria, Ohio -1.2% -19.7% 2.8% 40.3% 1.7% 46 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland -3.1% -26.4% 4.6% 38.1% 1.5% 47 Tulsa, OK -1.4% -14.3% 2.8% 48.5% 1.5% 48 Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin 0.2% -22.1% 1.1% 35.8% 1.4% 49 Knoxville, Tennessee -5.9% -25.7% 7.2% 93.8% 1.3% 50 Albuquerque, New Mexico -4.1% -38.4% 5.2% 59.0% 1.1% 51 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas -0.6% -30.4% 1.6% 50.8% 1.0% 52 Tucson, Arizona 2.3% -26.1% -1.8% 63.5% 0.5% 53 Columbus, Ohio -1.7% -25.3% 2.2% 53.8% 0.5% 54 CINCINNATI, OH-KY-IN -3.9% -27.1% 4.1% 55.6% 0.2% 55 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona 4.4% -34.7% -4.3% 63.8% 0.0% 56 Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida 2.9% -3.2% -3.5% 67.8% -0.6% 57 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH -0.6% -29.1% -0.6% 41.8% -1.2% 58 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN -7.6% -43.9% 6.1% 82.8% -1.5% 59 Chattanooga, TN-GA -3.6% -15.1% 2.0% 65.2% -1.6% 60 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -8.5% -26.9% 6.9% 43.0% -1.6% 61 minneapolis st. Paul Bloomington, MN-WI -2.4% -31.7% -0.9% 35.9% -3.3% 62 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida 1.3% -16.7% -4.9% 67.3% -3.6% 63 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL -6.1% -22.5% 2.3% 75.7% -3.8% 64 Wichita, Kansas -6.2% -35.9% 2.3% 41.2% -3.9% 65 tampa st. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida -5.3% -28.7% 1.2% 85.4% -4.1% 66 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California -0.8% -32.9% -5.2% 19.2% -6.0% 67 Jacksonville, Florida -5.8% -18.1% -0.5% 59.8% -6.2% 68 Birmingham-Hoover, AL -4.9% -20.3% -1.5% 32.3% -6.3% 69 Fresno, California -6.0% -40.8% -0.3% 44.8% -6.3% 70 Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington 3.6% -64.0% -10.2% 39.7% -6.6% 71 City of Boise, ID -3.2% -49.2% -3.4% 60.5% -6.6% 72 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida -3.7% -11.8% -2.9% 71.2% -6.6% 73 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL -3.7% -19.9% -3.1% 64.2% -6.9% 74 Winston-Salem, North Carolina -8.0% -12.6% 0.3% 53.0% -7.7% 75 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA -10.8% -37.5% 3.0% 47.7% -7.8% 76 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Wisconsin -9.2% -36.7% 1.1% 32.6% -8.1% 77 Richmond, Virginia -11.6% -34.2% 3.3% 50.7% -8.3% 78 Stockton, California -5.8% -37.2% -3.7% 40.7% -9.5% 79 Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina -13.2% -26.6% 3.7% 75.4% -9.5% 80 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD -13.4% -36.0% 3.8% 48.5% -9.6% 81 Urban Honolulu, hello -8.9% -47.2% -1.9% 19.4% -10.7% 82 Greenville-Anderson, SC -12.4% -34.8% 1.0% 61.3% -11.4% 83 Colorado Springs, CO -11.5% -42.5% -1.7% 54.5% -13.2% 84 Raleigh Cary, North Carolina -17.0% -41.2% 3.6% 70.8% -13.4% 85 St. Louis, MO-IL -2.3% -47.1% -11.7% 13.3% -14.0% 86 Columbia, SC -12.3% -26.4% -1.8% 50.5% -14.1% 87 Salt Lake City, Utah -10.2% -51.7% -4.1% 50.5% -14.2% 88 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas -9.7% -26.7% -4.5% 33.3% -14.3% 89 Memphis, TN-MS-AR -10.8% -30.0% -4.1% 33.5% -14.9% 90 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California -18.5% -44.1% 3.1% 37.3% -15.3% 91 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia -15.8% -41.0% 0.4% 63.3% -15.4% 92 Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee -11.4% -35.0% -4.8% 51.3% -16.2% 93 Ogden-Clearfield, Utah -15.1% -53.1% -3.8% 57.2% -18.9% 94 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas -10.1% -28.9% -9.4% 27.3% -19.5% 95 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO -15.3% -41.8% -5.1% 35.4% -20.4% 96 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas -12.9% -35.3% -8.4% 31.4% -21.4% 97 Charlotte Concord Gastonia, NC-SC -22.4% -45.6% -0.9% 58.0% -23.3% 98 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas -11.7% -39.7% -12.2% 29.1% -23.9% 99 Baton Rouge, LA -20.4% -38.6% -5.6% 17.8% -25.9% 100 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA -25.6% -61.3% -7.4% 23.7% -33.0%

