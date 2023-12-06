December 6, 2023

Home sales in these California cities are expected to rise next year

Cheryl Riley December 6, 2023 3 min read
Rank Market address Number of existing home sales for 2024 year over year Number of existing home sales for 2024 versus 2017-2019 average 2024 Average current home selling price year over year Average current home sale price for 2024 vs. 2017-2019 average The combination of existing home sales and price growth in 2024 1 Toledo, OH 14.0% 5.2% 8.3% 43.4% 22.3% 2 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California 18.0% -35.1% 3.3% 43.3% 21.3% 3 Rochester, New York 6.2% -20.6% 10.4% 66.5% 16.6% 4 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 11.0% -31.7% 5.4% 58.2% 16.3% 5 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California 13.8% -25.2% 2.0% 53.9% 15.8% 6 Bakersfield, California 13.4% -19.8% 2.3% 53.3% 15.7% 7 Springfield, MA 10.5% -7.0% 4.2% 48.9% 14.7% 8 Worcester, MA-CT 9.1% -17.2% 4.8% 61.8% 13.9% 9 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Michigan 6.1% -20.5% 7.2% 72.3% 13.3% 10 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 9.2% -31.9% 3.5% 45.1% 12.7% 11 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT 3.1% -13.5% 9.1% 59.5% 12.2% 12 Buffalo Cheektowaga, New York 8.3% -9.4% 3.9% 55.9% 12.1% 13 Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, PA 5.5% 16.2% 6.3% 61.0% 11.8% 14 El Paso, Texas 6.3% 1.7% 4.6% 66.8% 10.9% 15 Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania 5.6% -7.6% 5.1% 41.3% 10.6% 16 LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-IN 9.1% -14.1% 1.2% 44.1% 10.2% 17 Syracuse, New York 3.4% -12.7% 6.4% 65.8% 9.8% 18 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California 10.3% -29.9% -1.3% 40.4% 9.0% 19 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida 3.8% -18.2% 5.0% 76.4% 8.8% 20 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada 11.1% -29.9% -2.3% 50.0% 8.8% 21 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 5.8% -5.3% 1.8% 52.9% 7.6% 22 Lansing-East Lansing, Michigan 1.2% -14.0% 6.2% 42.4% 7.4% 23 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 2.2% -13.2% 5.0% 62.3% 7.3% 24 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 3.9% -26.6% 3.1% 56.6% 7.1% 25 New Haven-Milford, CT 3.5% -7.4% 3.5% 53.5% 7.1% 26 Akron, OH 3.2% -9.0% 3.2% 37.6% 6.3% 27 Portland-South Portland, ME 8.0% -35.2% -1.9% 61.1% 6.1% 28 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT -1.3% -22.5% 7.2% 49.7% 5.9% 29 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida 3.7% -20.7% 2.2% 71.8% 5.9% 30 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 1.1% -17.9% 4.5% 55.4% 5.6% 31 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia – North Carolina 0.3% -9.3% 5.3% 45.2% 5.5% 32 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York 1.1% -24.7% 3.7% 45.3% 4.9% 33 Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa -5.6% -25.8% 9.9% 52.1% 4.4% 34 Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina -1.5% -22.7% 5.8% 73.8% 4.3% 35 Kansas City, MO-KS 5.4% -22.2% -1.2% 34.9% 4.2% 36 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan -6.7% -27.5% 10.9% 49.6% 4.2% 37 OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 1.9% -2.3% 1.6% 44.5% 3.5% 38 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas 0.4% -5.7% 3.1% 37.7% 3.5% 39 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington 3.9% -55.8% -1.0% 55.3% 2.9% 40 Madison, Wisconsin 3.9% -30.4% -1.5% 40.7% 2.5% 41 Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina -1.2% -3.9% 3.3% 55.3% 2.1% 42 New Orleans-Metairie, LA -1.1% -21.1% 3.1% 38.9% 2.0% 43 Dayton-Kettering, Ohio -2.9% -21.4% 4.8% 49.9% 1.9% 44 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV -0.8% -30.8% 2.6% 39.7% 1.8% 45 Cleveland Elyria, Ohio -1.2% -19.7% 2.8% 40.3% 1.7% 46 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland -3.1% -26.4% 4.6% 38.1% 1.5% 47 Tulsa, OK -1.4% -14.3% 2.8% 48.5% 1.5% 48 Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin 0.2% -22.1% 1.1% 35.8% 1.4% 49 Knoxville, Tennessee -5.9% -25.7% 7.2% 93.8% 1.3% 50 Albuquerque, New Mexico -4.1% -38.4% 5.2% 59.0% 1.1% 51 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas -0.6% -30.4% 1.6% 50.8% 1.0% 52 Tucson, Arizona 2.3% -26.1% -1.8% 63.5% 0.5% 53 Columbus, Ohio -1.7% -25.3% 2.2% 53.8% 0.5% 54 CINCINNATI, OH-KY-IN -3.9% -27.1% 4.1% 55.6% 0.2% 55 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona 4.4% -34.7% -4.3% 63.8% 0.0% 56 Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida 2.9% -3.2% -3.5% 67.8% -0.6% 57 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH -0.6% -29.1% -0.6% 41.8% -1.2% 58 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN -7.6% -43.9% 6.1% 82.8% -1.5% 59 Chattanooga, TN-GA -3.6% -15.1% 2.0% 65.2% -1.6% 60 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania -8.5% -26.9% 6.9% 43.0% -1.6% 61 minneapolis st. Paul Bloomington, MN-WI -2.4% -31.7% -0.9% 35.9% -3.3% 62 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida 1.3% -16.7% -4.9% 67.3% -3.6% 63 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL -6.1% -22.5% 2.3% 75.7% -3.8% 64 Wichita, Kansas -6.2% -35.9% 2.3% 41.2% -3.9% 65 tampa st. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida -5.3% -28.7% 1.2% 85.4% -4.1% 66 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California -0.8% -32.9% -5.2% 19.2% -6.0% 67 Jacksonville, Florida -5.8% -18.1% -0.5% 59.8% -6.2% 68 Birmingham-Hoover, AL -4.9% -20.3% -1.5% 32.3% -6.3% 69 Fresno, California -6.0% -40.8% -0.3% 44.8% -6.3% 70 Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington 3.6% -64.0% -10.2% 39.7% -6.6% 71 City of Boise, ID -3.2% -49.2% -3.4% 60.5% -6.6% 72 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida -3.7% -11.8% -2.9% 71.2% -6.6% 73 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL -3.7% -19.9% -3.1% 64.2% -6.9% 74 Winston-Salem, North Carolina -8.0% -12.6% 0.3% 53.0% -7.7% 75 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA -10.8% -37.5% 3.0% 47.7% -7.8% 76 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Wisconsin -9.2% -36.7% 1.1% 32.6% -8.1% 77 Richmond, Virginia -11.6% -34.2% 3.3% 50.7% -8.3% 78 Stockton, California -5.8% -37.2% -3.7% 40.7% -9.5% 79 Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina -13.2% -26.6% 3.7% 75.4% -9.5% 80 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD -13.4% -36.0% 3.8% 48.5% -9.6% 81 Urban Honolulu, hello -8.9% -47.2% -1.9% 19.4% -10.7% 82 Greenville-Anderson, SC -12.4% -34.8% 1.0% 61.3% -11.4% 83 Colorado Springs, CO -11.5% -42.5% -1.7% 54.5% -13.2% 84 Raleigh Cary, North Carolina -17.0% -41.2% 3.6% 70.8% -13.4% 85 St. Louis, MO-IL -2.3% -47.1% -11.7% 13.3% -14.0% 86 Columbia, SC -12.3% -26.4% -1.8% 50.5% -14.1% 87 Salt Lake City, Utah -10.2% -51.7% -4.1% 50.5% -14.2% 88 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas -9.7% -26.7% -4.5% 33.3% -14.3% 89 Memphis, TN-MS-AR -10.8% -30.0% -4.1% 33.5% -14.9% 90 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California -18.5% -44.1% 3.1% 37.3% -15.3% 91 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia -15.8% -41.0% 0.4% 63.3% -15.4% 92 Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee -11.4% -35.0% -4.8% 51.3% -16.2% 93 Ogden-Clearfield, Utah -15.1% -53.1% -3.8% 57.2% -18.9% 94 San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas -10.1% -28.9% -9.4% 27.3% -19.5% 95 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO -15.3% -41.8% -5.1% 35.4% -20.4% 96 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas -12.9% -35.3% -8.4% 31.4% -21.4% 97 Charlotte Concord Gastonia, NC-SC -22.4% -45.6% -0.9% 58.0% -23.3% 98 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas -11.7% -39.7% -12.2% 29.1% -23.9% 99 Baton Rouge, LA -20.4% -38.6% -5.6% 17.8% -25.9% 100 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA -25.6% -61.3% -7.4% 23.7% -33.0%

