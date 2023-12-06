Home sales in these California cities are expected to rise next year

|Rank
|Market address
|Number of existing home sales for 2024 year over year
|Number of existing home sales for 2024 versus 2017-2019 average
|2024 Average current home selling price year over year
|Average current home sale price for 2024 vs. 2017-2019 average
|The combination of existing home sales and price growth in 2024
|1
|Toledo, OH
|14.0%
|5.2%
|8.3%
|43.4%
|22.3%
|2
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, California
|18.0%
|-35.1%
|3.3%
|43.3%
|21.3%
|3
|Rochester, New York
|6.2%
|-20.6%
|10.4%
|66.5%
|16.6%
|4
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|11.0%
|-31.7%
|5.4%
|58.2%
|16.3%
|5
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California
|13.8%
|-25.2%
|2.0%
|53.9%
|15.8%
|6
|Bakersfield, California
|13.4%
|-19.8%
|2.3%
|53.3%
|15.7%
|7
|Springfield, MA
|10.5%
|-7.0%
|4.2%
|48.9%
|14.7%
|8
|Worcester, MA-CT
|9.1%
|-17.2%
|4.8%
|61.8%
|13.9%
|9
|Grand Rapids-Kentwood, Michigan
|6.1%
|-20.5%
|7.2%
|72.3%
|13.3%
|10
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
|9.2%
|-31.9%
|3.5%
|45.1%
|12.7%
|11
|Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
|3.1%
|-13.5%
|9.1%
|59.5%
|12.2%
|12
|Buffalo Cheektowaga, New York
|8.3%
|-9.4%
|3.9%
|55.9%
|12.1%
|13
|Scranton-Wilkes-Barre, PA
|5.5%
|16.2%
|6.3%
|61.0%
|11.8%
|14
|El Paso, Texas
|6.3%
|1.7%
|4.6%
|66.8%
|10.9%
|15
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania
|5.6%
|-7.6%
|5.1%
|41.3%
|10.6%
|16
|LOUISVILLE/JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY-IN
|9.1%
|-14.1%
|1.2%
|44.1%
|10.2%
|17
|Syracuse, New York
|3.4%
|-12.7%
|6.4%
|65.8%
|9.8%
|18
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California
|10.3%
|-29.9%
|-1.3%
|40.4%
|9.0%
|19
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida
|3.8%
|-18.2%
|5.0%
|76.4%
|8.8%
|20
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada
|11.1%
|-29.9%
|-2.3%
|50.0%
|8.8%
|21
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
|5.8%
|-5.3%
|1.8%
|52.9%
|7.6%
|22
|Lansing-East Lansing, Michigan
|1.2%
|-14.0%
|6.2%
|42.4%
|7.4%
|23
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ
|2.2%
|-13.2%
|5.0%
|62.3%
|7.3%
|24
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|3.9%
|-26.6%
|3.1%
|56.6%
|7.1%
|25
|New Haven-Milford, CT
|3.5%
|-7.4%
|3.5%
|53.5%
|7.1%
|26
|Akron, OH
|3.2%
|-9.0%
|3.2%
|37.6%
|6.3%
|27
|Portland-South Portland, ME
|8.0%
|-35.2%
|-1.9%
|61.1%
|6.1%
|28
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
|-1.3%
|-22.5%
|7.2%
|49.7%
|5.9%
|29
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida
|3.7%
|-20.7%
|2.2%
|71.8%
|5.9%
|30
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|1.1%
|-17.9%
|4.5%
|55.4%
|5.6%
|31
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia – North Carolina
|0.3%
|-9.3%
|5.3%
|45.2%
|5.5%
|32
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, New York
|1.1%
|-24.7%
|3.7%
|45.3%
|4.9%
|33
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, Iowa
|-5.6%
|-25.8%
|9.9%
|52.1%
|4.4%
|34
|Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina
|-1.5%
|-22.7%
|5.8%
|73.8%
|4.3%
|35
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|5.4%
|-22.2%
|-1.2%
|34.9%
|4.2%
|36
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Michigan
|-6.7%
|-27.5%
|10.9%
|49.6%
|4.2%
|37
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
|1.9%
|-2.3%
|1.6%
|44.5%
|3.5%
|38
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, Arkansas
|0.4%
|-5.7%
|3.1%
|37.7%
|3.5%
|39
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
|3.9%
|-55.8%
|-1.0%
|55.3%
|2.9%
|40
|Madison, Wisconsin
|3.9%
|-30.4%
|-1.5%
|40.7%
|2.5%
|41
|Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina
|-1.2%
|-3.9%
|3.3%
|55.3%
|2.1%
|42
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|-1.1%
|-21.1%
|3.1%
|38.9%
|2.0%
|43
|Dayton-Kettering, Ohio
|-2.9%
|-21.4%
|4.8%
|49.9%
|1.9%
|44
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|-0.8%
|-30.8%
|2.6%
|39.7%
|1.8%
|45
|Cleveland Elyria, Ohio
|-1.2%
|-19.7%
|2.8%
|40.3%
|1.7%
|46
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Maryland
|-3.1%
|-26.4%
|4.6%
|38.1%
|1.5%
|47
|Tulsa, OK
|-1.4%
|-14.3%
|2.8%
|48.5%
|1.5%
|48
|Milwaukee-Waukesha, Wisconsin
|0.2%
|-22.1%
|1.1%
|35.8%
|1.4%
|49
|Knoxville, Tennessee
|-5.9%
|-25.7%
|7.2%
|93.8%
|1.3%
|50
|Albuquerque, New Mexico
|-4.1%
|-38.4%
|5.2%
|59.0%
|1.1%
|51
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas
|-0.6%
|-30.4%
|1.6%
|50.8%
|1.0%
|52
|Tucson, Arizona
|2.3%
|-26.1%
|-1.8%
|63.5%
|0.5%
|53
|Columbus, Ohio
|-1.7%
|-25.3%
|2.2%
|53.8%
|0.5%
|54
|CINCINNATI, OH-KY-IN
|-3.9%
|-27.1%
|4.1%
|55.6%
|0.2%
|55
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, Arizona
|4.4%
|-34.7%
|-4.3%
|63.8%
|0.0%
|56
|Lakeland-Winter Haven, Florida
|2.9%
|-3.2%
|-3.5%
|67.8%
|-0.6%
|57
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
|-0.6%
|-29.1%
|-0.6%
|41.8%
|-1.2%
|58
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|-7.6%
|-43.9%
|6.1%
|82.8%
|-1.5%
|59
|Chattanooga, TN-GA
|-3.6%
|-15.1%
|2.0%
|65.2%
|-1.6%
|60
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|-8.5%
|-26.9%
|6.9%
|43.0%
|-1.6%
|61
|minneapolis st. Paul Bloomington, MN-WI
|-2.4%
|-31.7%
|-0.9%
|35.9%
|-3.3%
|62
|North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, Florida
|1.3%
|-16.7%
|-4.9%
|67.3%
|-3.6%
|63
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|-6.1%
|-22.5%
|2.3%
|75.7%
|-3.8%
|64
|Wichita, Kansas
|-6.2%
|-35.9%
|2.3%
|41.2%
|-3.9%
|65
|tampa st. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida
|-5.3%
|-28.7%
|1.2%
|85.4%
|-4.1%
|66
|San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
|-0.8%
|-32.9%
|-5.2%
|19.2%
|-6.0%
|67
|Jacksonville, Florida
|-5.8%
|-18.1%
|-0.5%
|59.8%
|-6.2%
|68
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL
|-4.9%
|-20.3%
|-1.5%
|32.3%
|-6.3%
|69
|Fresno, California
|-6.0%
|-40.8%
|-0.3%
|44.8%
|-6.3%
|70
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, Washington
|3.6%
|-64.0%
|-10.2%
|39.7%
|-6.6%
|71
|City of Boise, ID
|-3.2%
|-49.2%
|-3.4%
|60.5%
|-6.6%
|72
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida
|-3.7%
|-11.8%
|-2.9%
|71.2%
|-6.6%
|73
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
|-3.7%
|-19.9%
|-3.1%
|64.2%
|-6.9%
|74
|Winston-Salem, North Carolina
|-8.0%
|-12.6%
|0.3%
|53.0%
|-7.7%
|75
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA
|-10.8%
|-37.5%
|3.0%
|47.7%
|-7.8%
|76
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Wisconsin
|-9.2%
|-36.7%
|1.1%
|32.6%
|-8.1%
|77
|Richmond, Virginia
|-11.6%
|-34.2%
|3.3%
|50.7%
|-8.3%
|78
|Stockton, California
|-5.8%
|-37.2%
|-3.7%
|40.7%
|-9.5%
|79
|Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina
|-13.2%
|-26.6%
|3.7%
|75.4%
|-9.5%
|80
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD
|-13.4%
|-36.0%
|3.8%
|48.5%
|-9.6%
|81
|Urban Honolulu, hello
|-8.9%
|-47.2%
|-1.9%
|19.4%
|-10.7%
|82
|Greenville-Anderson, SC
|-12.4%
|-34.8%
|1.0%
|61.3%
|-11.4%
|83
|Colorado Springs, CO
|-11.5%
|-42.5%
|-1.7%
|54.5%
|-13.2%
|84
|Raleigh Cary, North Carolina
|-17.0%
|-41.2%
|3.6%
|70.8%
|-13.4%
|85
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|-2.3%
|-47.1%
|-11.7%
|13.3%
|-14.0%
|86
|Columbia, SC
|-12.3%
|-26.4%
|-1.8%
|50.5%
|-14.1%
|87
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|-10.2%
|-51.7%
|-4.1%
|50.5%
|-14.2%
|88
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
|-9.7%
|-26.7%
|-4.5%
|33.3%
|-14.3%
|89
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|-10.8%
|-30.0%
|-4.1%
|33.5%
|-14.9%
|90
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
|-18.5%
|-44.1%
|3.1%
|37.3%
|-15.3%
|91
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia
|-15.8%
|-41.0%
|0.4%
|63.3%
|-15.4%
|92
|Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee
|-11.4%
|-35.0%
|-4.8%
|51.3%
|-16.2%
|93
|Ogden-Clearfield, Utah
|-15.1%
|-53.1%
|-3.8%
|57.2%
|-18.9%
|94
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
|-10.1%
|-28.9%
|-9.4%
|27.3%
|-19.5%
|95
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
|-15.3%
|-41.8%
|-5.1%
|35.4%
|-20.4%
|96
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
|-12.9%
|-35.3%
|-8.4%
|31.4%
|-21.4%
|97
|Charlotte Concord Gastonia, NC-SC
|-22.4%
|-45.6%
|-0.9%
|58.0%
|-23.3%
|98
|Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
|-11.7%
|-39.7%
|-12.2%
|29.1%
|-23.9%
|99
|Baton Rouge, LA
|-20.4%
|-38.6%
|-5.6%
|17.8%
|-25.9%
|100
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|-25.6%
|-61.3%
|-7.4%
|23.7%
|-33.0%
“Amateur organizer. Wannabe beer evangelist. General web fan. Certified internet ninja. Avid reader.”
More Stories
Dow Jones Futures: Apple Reaches $3 Trillion as Megacaps Rebound
Moody’s lowers its credit outlook for China due to lower growth and real estate risks
AT&T signs Ericsson for $14 billion network revamp, ousting Nokia