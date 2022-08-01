General Motors cancels warranties on hot cars and trucks that overturn

General Motors begins a new program to prevent rollovers of its hottest models for exorbitant prices.

Low-volume vehicles like the GMC Hummer EV are being resold in staggering quantities as supply doesn’t come anywhere close to meeting demand.

The initial Hummer EV model available this year is $112,595, but many of the paid examples sold for barely more than $250,000, at $324,500 at a recent event.

The automaker will soon launch a high-performance Chevrolet Corvette Z06, valued at $106,395 and $149,990 Cadillac Escalade-V He wants to get off topic.

Steve Carlisle, President of General Motors North America, sent a letter to dealers informing them to cancel the transfer of certain warranties if the buyer resells the vehicles within 12 months of delivery.

“When vehicles are quickly resold, particularly through non-authorized dealers or other sellers who do not adhere to GM standards, the customer experience is compromised and GM brands are damaged,” the letter says.

Carlisle adds that merchants will also be prohibited from placing orders and reservations on “certain high-demand forms” in the future.

Because of the patchwork of government dealer franchise laws, old automakers are largely barred from charging how much dealers will charge their products, while newer brands like Tesla that sell their cars directly control prices. However, GM’s franchise agreements include general “best interest” provisions, According to Autoblog.

a A GM spokesperson told FOX Business That bumper-to-bumper drivetrain, electric vehicle powertrain/wheel drive, sheet metal, tires, and accessory covers will be waived on all three models, but make it clear that Hummer EVs’ battery warranty will remain the same.

GM will also continue to cover any required recalls on all vehicles.

The National Automobile Dealers Association did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the policy.

GM is also trying to address this issue from the customer side with the show Corvette Z06 5000 dollar buyer worth of MyChevrolet Rewards points, which can be used to pay for things like accessories and service, if they keep the car for at least a year.