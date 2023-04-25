Hong Kong fell 2%, leading losses in Asia as investors await earnings from big tech companies

one hour ago

Hyundai Motor is a South Korean automaker reported 92% A year-over-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of this year, partially supported by higher SUV sales.

Net profit was 3.42 trillion won ($2.56 billion), compared to 1.78 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue increased 24.7% year over year, rising from 30.3 trillion won to 37.78 trillion won.

Hyundai Motor shares closed up 4.74% on Tuesday.