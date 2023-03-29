Hong Kong stocks rise 2% as Alibaba lifts technology stocks; Asia markets are mostly up

3 hours ago

According to KraneShares CIO Brendan Ahearn, Alibaba’s major shake-up could follow its Chinese counterparts in the tech space.

“I think investors are saying what we’ve seen at Alibaba, the really leading Chinese tech company, that their plans may be used by others,” said Ahern, referring to the ADR moves seen in Tencent, JD.com and Baidu overnight.

Tencent shares rose 2.5%, Meituan shares rose 4.6%, Baidu shares rose about 2%, and Kuaishou shares rose 3.8% in Hong Kong morning trading.

He added that the company’s announcement showed that Alibaba’s founder, Jack Ma, who was recently seen in China after spending months abroad, was involved in the process.

“It’s very clearly played a role in this new structure that’s really about what the company said in the press release, it’s about unlocking shareholder value,” Ahern said.

– Jihe Lee