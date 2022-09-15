How to save money with food inflation rising more than 11% a year

Going to the grocery store wouldn’t be cheaper. Rising food costs helped pay off Inflation rose again last monthdespite the decline gas prices. The food index alone is up 11.4% over the past year, according to another Consumer Price Index The numbers – the biggest jump in 12 months since May 1979. The Food at Home Index, a measure of price changes at the grocery store, rose 13.5% — also a 43-year high. In the face of higher prices, consumers have been cutting back, according to Mark Hamrick, chief economist at Bankrate.com. However, he said, “Food, at its most basic level, is not discretionary.” “That’s the hard side of the conditions we’re in.”

Prices of staples such as eggs, milk, cereal, bread and butter made some of the biggest increases, further straining family budgets. Inflation has also led to many food and beverage companies, including coca cola And the PepsiCoto me To raise prices on beverages and packaged goods. Some also make their packages smaller – also known as “shrinkage— or substitute less expensive components, a tactic now called ‘simple inflation’.