‘Hook Twist’ Girl Hailey Welch Is Getting Reality TV Attention

Hayley Welch — also known as the “Hook Twah Girl” — is about to jump from Nashville to the Hollywood Express, because she’s just one step away from landing a TV deal … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us that the viral buzz has created a buzz among Tinseltown producers who want to make a reality TV show about her life.

We’re told that senior producers and showrunners are reaching out to people in Hayley’s orbit to discuss what kind of show they can create as a vehicle for her, oh… her bubbly personality.

Our sources say her viral fame isn’t the only factor drawing her to Hollywood… because we’re told they also find her relatable and funny — qualities they say she’s I have offered In the latest Barstool podcast with Brianna Lapaglia.



7/1/24 Uncut Bri plan

Hailey is still figuring out what she wants to do next… and our sources say her management team is spending the Fourth of July weekend meeting with producers and talent agencies.

But, Hailey is taking some much-needed time to herself… because we learned she’s going to a lake somewhere in Tennessee to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America.

It's no surprise that Hailey is making big moves here… as we told you, she recently filed trademarks suggesting she'll be embarking on a comedy career, and now it's clear that this could include more than comedy gigs or podcasts.



