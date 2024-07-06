July 6, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

‘Hook Twist’ Girl Hailey Welch Is Getting Reality TV Attention

‘Hook Twist’ Girl Hailey Welch Is Getting Reality TV Attention

Roxanne Bacchus July 6, 2024 2 min read

Hayley Welch — also known as the “Hook Twah Girl” — is about to jump from Nashville to the Hollywood Express, because she’s just one step away from landing a TV deal … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us that the viral buzz has created a buzz among Tinseltown producers who want to make a reality TV show about her life.

Hailey Welch Social Photos

We’re told that senior producers and showrunners are reaching out to people in Hayley’s orbit to discuss what kind of show they can create as a vehicle for her, oh… her bubbly personality.

Our sources say her viral fame isn’t the only factor drawing her to Hollywood… because we’re told they also find her relatable and funny — qualities they say she’s I have offered In the latest Barstool podcast with Brianna Lapaglia.


7/1/24

Uncut Bri plan

Hailey is still figuring out what she wants to do next… and our sources say her management team is spending the Fourth of July weekend meeting with producers and talent agencies.

But, Hailey is taking some much-needed time to herself… because we learned she’s going to a lake somewhere in Tennessee to celebrate the 248th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America.

It’s no surprise that Hailey is making big moves here… as we told you, she recently filed trademarks suggesting she’ll be embarking on a comedy career, and now it’s clear that this could include more than comedy gigs or podcasts.

See also  Dungeons & Dragons Makes $5.6 Million in Previews - Deadline


Stay tuned for “Hawk Tuah Goes Hollywood”…or whatever they call the show!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Sagittarius July 2024

July 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Kevin Bacon Recalls a Harrowing Experience When He Tried to Be Normal for a Day

July 5, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Despicable Me 4 makes $27 million in its opening

July 4, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

‘Hook Twist’ Girl Hailey Welch Is Getting Reality TV Attention

July 6, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Earth Return Probe Reaches Design Maturity

July 6, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Trey Turner leads Philadelphia to win over error-prone Braves – NBC Sports Philadelphia

July 6, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Nintendo on inappropriate use of intellectual property rights and games: ‘Action must be taken’

July 6, 2024 Len Houle