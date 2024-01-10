Houthi militias launch the largest attack so far on commercial ships in the Red Sea

Attacks were reported in at least two locations: southwest of Mokha, Yemen, and Hodeidah, Yemen.

Nearly 50 commercial ships were in the area at the time of the attack, according to US officials. Crews have reported attacks with rocket fire, as well as armed drones. On Tuesday evening, no ship had yet been reported to have been damaged by the attacks.

Four coalition warships have been deployed to the region, Pentagon officials told CNBC. No Iranian warships participated. “This is the largest attack on commercial shipping,” a national security official told CNBC.

This was also the first large-scale attack by the Houthis since 13 countries, including the United States, issued a joint statement and pledged to hold the militants accountable for attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea.

US Central Command reported that an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the Houthis was shot down by the USS Laboon (DDG 59) on January 6.

Global maritime security company Ambrey reported that coalition warships were moving at “full speed.” Embry also reported that the tanker's crew saw flares or missile trails in the waters off Mokha.

The crew of the bulk carrier reported seeing three small vessels, and said two missiles were fired from the direction of the boats. They also reportedly saw a drone flying in front of the ship.

The Iran-backed Houthi group warned in December that it would not reduce the number of attacks until Gaza got “the food and medicine it needs.”

Israel has implemented A massive bombing campaign In Gaza since Hamas killed more than 1,000 people in Israel in October, and shot more than 29,000 ammunition From the air to Gaza, according to a recent assessment by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence This was reported by NBC News. He has claimed to have bombed Gaza so far More than 20,000 livesAccording to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas.

