How much to tip delivery drivers, servers, hairdressers, valet parking, and more

This happens when you answer the doorbell, check out of the hotel, and when you close your tab. The question on your mind: “How much should I tip?”

In an age of extreme burnout, people sometimes wonder about the etiquette of tipping service workers — especially during the holiday season when their pockets are drained for reasons including buying gifts or hosting parties.

But the tips are a way to “express gratitude for the past year of loyalty and service,” according to Sharon Schweitzer, international etiquette expert and founder of Protocol and etiquette around the world.

Here’s what to know about showing appreciation to those who deliver gifts to your door, pour you a Christmas cocktail, and more this time of year.

Delivery Services Moving Quick Tip:DoorDash and Uber Eats to move instant tipping beyond food delivery in New York City

How much do delivery drivers tip?

They bring packages to your doorstep – sometimes in frigid temperatures and dangerous driving conditions.

Whether it’s the mailman, garbage collector or Amazon driver, if you’re giving someone a delivery during the holiday season, it’s okay to offer cash or a gift card, according to etiquette expert Lizzy Post, great-great-granddaughter. Emily Post.

But be aware that some companies prevent employees from accepting end-of-service benefits.

Here are what etiquette experts recommend, as well as several employer policies regarding severance pay:

How do you tip Amazon drivers?

There’s no official tipping policy, according to Amazon customer service, but during the holiday season, your driver can get a $5 tip through the company’s “Thank My Driver” program.

Customers can take advantage of the promotion by saying “Alexa, thank my driver” to or through their Amazon Alexa device Search for “thank my driver” On the Amazon website or on the Amazon mobile shopping app.

The driver who completed a customer’s last delivery will be notified of their appreciation, and Amazon says the first two million thank yous will also send $5 to the driver at no cost to the customer.

More about the Amazon Tips Program:Tell Alexa “thank you” and Amazon will send $5 to your driver this holiday season

Other ways to show appreciation to delivery drivers

Another way people thank delivery drivers is by preparing drinks and snacks for them to take while leaving packages on the doorstep.

Amazon also announced that the thanks portion of its “Thank My Driver” promotion will extend through the holiday season. Customers can continue to thank their drivers throughout the year using this feature, and drivers will be able to see how many times they have been thanked within their app.

How much do restaurant servers tip?

Eat in? Experts suggest 15-20% for sit-down meals (depending on the level of service, of course) and the tip must be calculated on the amount of the bill before tax.

Eating at the buffet? the Emily Post Institute Recommends a 10% tip.

Just have a drink or two? Tip $1-$2 per drink or 15-20% of a can.

“I think people who buy by the drink tend to tip a little extra because it’s less,” said Amber Helms, a 22-year veteran waitress from Fairborn, Georgia, 17 miles southeast of Atlanta.

When it comes to takeout, experts say there’s no need to tip. But if the order is large, complex, or delivered curbside by staff, tip 10%.

How much to tip a hairdresser?

They cut, color and style your hair – sometimes over the course of several hours.

Renae Carey is a fashion designer with over 25 years of experience Love salons In Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, they recommend tipping 20% ​​per haircut.

“But when you’re dealing with expensive services like extensions, color conversions, etc., it can get a little extreme,” Carey told USA TODAY. “So I don’t think there’s any hairdresser out there who would be upset because they didn’t get a 20% tip for a $2,000 service. We always say tips are appreciated but not required.”

How much is a valet driver’s tip?

Aside from the short amount of time they spend parking your car, motorists also often drive through cold weather during the winter months, standing outside waiting for a customer to arrive.

Experts recommend giving them a tip of $2 to $5, but only when they return the car to you.

How much should you tip your hotel housekeeper?

Housekeepers at hotels and motels often deal with unsightly items.

the American Hotel and Lodging Association Guests recommend tipping the housekeeper $1 to $5 per night.

In luxury hotels, where staff provide daily cleaning or nightly turndown service, “leave a little more,” the association recommends.

Contributing: Medora Lee, Emilie De Laiter, and Betty Lyn Fisher.

Natalie Nessa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected] and follow her at X@natealund.