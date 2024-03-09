How scammers break into Social Security accounts and steal benefits

For the past two decades, Liz Birnbaum's 88-year-old mother, Marge, has received her Social Security check on the second Wednesday of every month. It's her only source of income, which pays for her room at the long-term care center, where she arrived last October after suffering a stroke.

When the deposit didn't arrive in January, they checked into Marge Social Security AccountThey found some startling evidence: the last four digits of a bank account number that didn't match her own, at a bank they didn't recognize.

“Someone walked in, and then I hit the panic button,” said Ms. Birnbaum, of Chappaqua, New York.

It quickly became clear that a scammer had redirected $2,452 to an unknown Citibank account. Marge, who lives in Minnesota, had never dealt there before. (Ms. Birnbaum has asked that her mother be referred to by her first name only to protect her from future fraud.)

Ms. Birnbaum immediately began making calls to put things right. When I finally called a Social Security representative from a local office in Bloomington, Minnesota, the representative casually mentioned that this happens “all the time.”