The 2024 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event will take place on Wednesday, January 17) where we expect to see the unveiling of the much-rumored Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup that includes the standard Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We're also live blogging the event, including providing last-minute analysis, predictions, news and leaks. So check out our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live blog.

While Samsung has only hinted that it will showcase the next generation of Galaxy phones, it is certain that they will be there. We're also hoping for some surprises, like the long-awaited Galaxy Ring, but rumors haven't indicated that will be the case.

However, read on and we will tell you how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live.

Where you can watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 live

As mentioned earlier, Wednesday, January 17 is Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Day 2024. The live stream of the keynote and demo will begin at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT. For Australians, that means 5am EST on Thursday, January 18.

If you want to watch the show live, we suggest you do so Samsung channel on YouTube. on Samsung website You can register to watch the live stream and also get a £50 / AU$100 voucher to spend on Galaxy devices. Unfortunately, there is no such offer if you are in the United States. But if you reserve a new Galaxy device, you can get a $50 credit, which you can then use to place a pre-order for the Samsung Galaxy S24, where you can save up to $970 through a trade-in.

You can also get the latest updates before and during the event by following Samsung's social accounts, namely Samsung mobile on X.

TechRadar will also be present at the actual Unpacked Expo in San Jose this year. So, for our expert information and updates, be sure to check back with us, as we'll be live blogging our thoughts on Unpacked and giving you our immediate verdicts on everything that's revealed. And if you are a fan of short videos, you should also keep an eye on our site Tik Tok Radar Account, we are sure we are talking about Samsung it.

What to expect in Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024?

In short, you can expect to see three new Galaxy S series phones, which according to rumors so far will be very similar to the Galaxy S23 series in terms of overall design.

However, according to rumours, there will be some subtle differences in the exterior design, including a flat screen, titanium edges, and replacing the 10x telephoto camera with a 50MP 5x zoom camera for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Expect a decent mix of Samsung Galaxy S24 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra colors to catch your eye, but other than that, the biggest changes to the Galaxy S24 line compared to its predecessors will likely be on the software side.

It's almost certainly all about AI, with Samsung already teasing the phone's features that rely on AI algorithms, with more rumors pointing to the likes of AI-based photo editing similar to the Google Pixel 8's Magic Editor. Features include Other expected features of the phone are the Galaxy S24's ability to detect tone in text, all part of Samsung's goal to create an “AI phone.”

According to rumours, we expect the Galaxy S24 prices to closely track those of the Galaxy S23 series. Which means there are three affordable phones for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, as well as some of the best Android phones.

Now we can't expect to see the Galaxy Ring, which is set to be Samsung's first smart ring. We also do not expect to see any updates to the company's smart watches.