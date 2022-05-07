May 7, 2022

How to watch the Eta Aquarids meteor shower this weekend

Cheryl Riley May 7, 2022 2 min read

One of the spring’s busiest meteor showers, called the Eta Aquarids, peaks this weekend. To catch the “falling stars,” just go out and look at the southern night sky.

The Eta Aquarids reached their approximate peak Friday morning (May 6), and will continue to put on a strong showing in the coming days, hitting up to 30 meteors per hour. These meteorites are known for their speed, reaching about 148,000 mph (just over 238,000 km/h) when they hit our atmosphere. NASA said.

